Another soldier has gone missing from Fort Hood

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
23-year-old Elder Fernandes disappeared from the base on Monday, Army officials said.
Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas

The Army is searching for another missing Fort Hood soldier

 Another Fort Hood soldier has gone missing: Elder Fernandez, 23, was last seen Monday. The disappearance comes about 5 months after Vanessa Guillen went..
USATODAY.com

Vanessa Guillen remembered at Houston memorial

 Guillen, who was last seen on April 22, was memorialized nearly four months after she is said to have been killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood.
CBS News

Army base Fort Hood under scrutiny after string of deaths

 There are new questions about a surge in mysterious deaths at Fort Hood, Texas. Specialist Vanessa Guillen's high profile death has shone a light on the base,..
CBS News

Another soldier has gone missing from Fort Hood

 23-year-old Elder Fernandes disappeared from the base on Monday, Army officials said.
CBS News

Fort Hood soldiers arrested in child prostitution sting in Texas town next to Army base

 Three soldiers were arrested last weekend in a two-day child prostitution sting conducted in the Texas town adjacent to Fort Hood after showing up to a location...
FOXNews.com


