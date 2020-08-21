|
Another soldier has gone missing from Fort Hood
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
23-year-old Elder Fernandes disappeared from the base on Monday, Army officials said.
Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas
The Army is searching for another missing Fort Hood soldierAnother Fort Hood soldier has gone missing: Elder Fernandez, 23, was last seen Monday. The disappearance comes about 5 months after Vanessa Guillen went..
USATODAY.com
Vanessa Guillen remembered at Houston memorialGuillen, who was last seen on April 22, was memorialized nearly four months after she is said to have been killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood.
CBS News
Army base Fort Hood under scrutiny after string of deathsThere are new questions about a surge in mysterious deaths at Fort Hood, Texas. Specialist Vanessa Guillen's high profile death has shone a light on the base,..
CBS News
