Police bodycam videos raise questions over George Floyd's treatment in police custody

Voter Registration Increased During Black Lives Matter Protests, Study Says According to TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm voter registration surged in June amid protests over the killing of George Floyd.

'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other members of the "Squad" of four liberal freshmen. Gloria Tso reports.

A Minnesota judge ordered that footage from cameras worn by two officers be publicly released. Here’s what that footage tells us. These videos include graphic..

A wave of legal action is just beginning, while misconduct claims against officers are flooding disciplinary offices, challenging policing tactics.

Police camera video of Minneapolis officers arresting George Floyd was released to the public Monday and is available for publication. The footage became..

The Black Lives Matter campaign, which was propelled by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has become a worldwide movement, particularly in Britain,..

In an interview with The Associated Press as part of its AP Newsmakers series, Frey says the city wants to make sure that the training new officers get isn't..

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge DoorDash on Wednesday announced the launch of a chain of virtual convenience stores the company is calling..

Protesters Call For Minneapolis Leaders To Meet Demands Before Clearing Barricades Around George Floyd Memorial



The protesters, activists and community members who’ve kept watch over the George Floyd memorial site since he died at the hands of Minneapolis police say that the city is planning to reopen the area.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:42 Published 17 hours ago

Chicago looting: Over 100 arrested, gunfire exchanged | What happened | Oneindia News



More than a hundred people were arrested afer crowds clashed with police and swarmed a luxury district of Chicago early Monday. In the gunfire that was exchanged, a security guard and a civilian were.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:29 Published 1 day ago