|
Police bodycam videos raise questions over George Floyd's treatment in police custody
Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
In Minneapolis, a judge released the full bodycam videos from two former officers charged in the death of George Floyd. The footage raises new and troubling questions about how he was treated in custody. Mola Lenghi reports. (Warning: The video is graphic and disturbing.)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020
Voter Registration Increased During Black Lives Matter Protests, Study Says
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:54Published
New Footage Shows Delayed Medical Response to George FloydA Minnesota judge ordered that footage from cameras worn by two officers be publicly released. Here’s what that footage tells us. These videos include graphic..
NYTimes.com
George Floyd protests: Lawsuits extend fight against police brutality from streets to courtroomsA wave of legal action is just beginning, while misconduct claims against officers are flooding disciplinary offices, challenging policing tactics.
USATODAY.com
Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota
Police body camera video of George Floyd arrest released to publicPolice camera video of Minneapolis officers arresting George Floyd was released to the public Monday and is available for publication. The footage became..
WorldNews
Britain examines its slave-trade pastThe Black Lives Matter campaign, which was propelled by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has become a worldwide movement, particularly in Britain,..
CBS News
Minneapolis mayor wants mentors for new officersIn an interview with The Associated Press as part of its AP Newsmakers series, Frey says the city wants to make sure that the training new officers get isn't..
USATODAY.com
DoorDash launches online DashMart convenience stores to sell snacks and groceriesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
DoorDash on Wednesday announced the launch of a chain of virtual convenience stores the company is calling..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this