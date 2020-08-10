Global  
 

Police bodycam videos raise questions over George Floyd's treatment in police custody

CBS News Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
In Minneapolis, a judge released the full bodycam videos from two former officers charged in the death of George Floyd. The footage raises new and troubling questions about how he was treated in custody. Mola Lenghi reports. (Warning: The video is graphic and disturbing.)
