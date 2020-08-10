Global  
 

Simon Cowell Offers Up ‘Some Good Advice’ About Electric Bikes After Breaking His Back

The Wrap Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
Simon Cowell Offers Up ‘Some Good Advice’ About Electric Bikes After Breaking His BackSimon Cowell wants to make sure you don’t try what he did at home.

On Sunday, one day after the “America’s Got Talent” judge broke his back while testing out an electric bike at his house in Malibu, Calif. and then underwent a five-hour surgery for the injury, Cowell tweeted a few words of wisdom to his fans while letting them know he’s recovering.

“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Cowell wrote. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

Simon Cowell to Miss 'America's Got Talent' Live Shows This Week After Back Surgery

He continued: “And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon.”

Cowell will be missing the first two live shows of “AGT’s” 15th season this week while he recovers from back surgery. His representatives say that the operation was successful and he is in the hospital recovering from surgery involving “a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back.”

“America’s Got Talent” has aired its current season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which arrived in the U.S. while the long-running NBC competition was in the midst of shooting its audition episodes. Production on “AGT” resumed with safety precautions in place in late June after initially being shut down in mid-March. Live shows will begin airing this Tuesday, with a results show scheduled for Wednesday.

Simon Cowell Recovers From Surgery After Breaking His Back in Electric Bike Accident

See Cowell’s tweets below.



 Simon Cowell will be out of action for the foreseeable future after breaking his back, according to insiders close to him.

