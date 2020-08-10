Simon Cowell Offers Up ‘Some Good Advice’ About Electric Bikes After Breaking His Back Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Simon Cowell wants to make sure you don’t try what he did at home.



On Sunday, one day after the “America’s Got Talent” judge broke his back while testing out an electric bike at his house in Malibu, Calif. and then underwent a five-hour surgery for the injury, Cowell tweeted a few words of wisdom to his fans while letting them know he’s recovering.



“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Cowell wrote. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”



*Also Read:* Simon Cowell to Miss 'America's Got Talent' Live Shows This Week After Back Surgery



He continued: “And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon.”



Cowell will be missing the first two live shows of “AGT’s” 15th season this week while he recovers from back surgery. His representatives say that the operation was successful and he is in the hospital recovering from surgery involving “a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back.”



“America’s Got Talent” has aired its current season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which arrived in the U.S. while the long-running NBC competition was in the midst of shooting its audition episodes. Production on “AGT” resumed with safety precautions in place in late June after initially being shut down in mid-March. Live shows will begin airing this Tuesday, with a results show scheduled for Wednesday.



*Also Read:* Simon Cowell Recovers From Surgery After Breaking His Back in Electric Bike Accident



See Cowell’s tweets below.







Some good advice…

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.



— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020











And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.

Stay safe everyone

Simon.



— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Simon Cowell to Miss 'America's Got Talent' Live Shows This Week After Back Surgery



Simon Cowell Recovers From Surgery After Breaking His Back in Electric Bike Accident



'America's Got Talent': Mentalist Max Major Got Simon Cowell With This Mind-Reading Routine (Video) Simon Cowell wants to make sure you don’t try what he did at home.On Sunday, one day after the “America’s Got Talent” judge broke his back while testing out an electric bike at his house in Malibu, Calif. and then underwent a five-hour surgery for the injury, Cowell tweeted a few words of wisdom to his fans while letting them know he’s recovering.“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Cowell wrote. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”*Also Read:* Simon Cowell to Miss 'America's Got Talent' Live Shows This Week After Back SurgeryHe continued: “And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon.”Cowell will be missing the first two live shows of “AGT’s” 15th season this week while he recovers from back surgery. His representatives say that the operation was successful and he is in the hospital recovering from surgery involving “a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back.”“America’s Got Talent” has aired its current season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which arrived in the U.S. while the long-running NBC competition was in the midst of shooting its audition episodes. Production on “AGT” resumed with safety precautions in place in late June after initially being shut down in mid-March. Live shows will begin airing this Tuesday, with a results show scheduled for Wednesday.*Also Read:* Simon Cowell Recovers From Surgery After Breaking His Back in Electric Bike AccidentSee Cowell’s tweets below.Some good advice…If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.I have broken part of my back.Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.Stay safe everyoneSimon.— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Simon Cowell to Miss 'America's Got Talent' Live Shows This Week After Back SurgerySimon Cowell Recovers From Surgery After Breaking His Back in Electric Bike Accident'America's Got Talent': Mentalist Max Major Got Simon Cowell With This Mind-Reading Routine (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cover Video STUDIO - Published 21 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Simon Cowell reportedly won't be able to walk for weeks after breaking his back 00:53 Simon Cowell will be out of action for the foreseeable future after breaking his back, according to insiders close to him. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kelly Clarkson Filling In For Simon Cowell On 'AGT'



Kelly Clarkson to the rescue! While Simon Cowell recovers from his back surgery following his terrifying e-bike accident, Clarkson will serve as a guest judge on "America's Got Talent". Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:06 Published 16 hours ago Kelly Clarkson To Step In For Simon Cowell On "America's Got Talent"



Simon Cowell will not be able to appear on Tuesday and Wednesday's episodes of "America's Got Talent". Cowell suffered a serious back injury on Sunday when he fell off an electric bike. The reality.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 22 hours ago Simon Cowell Tweets Helpful Advice Following His Back Injury



Simon Cowell suffered a serious back injury on Sunday when he fell off an electric bike. According to CNN, the judge for "America's Got Talent" broke his back in several places. Cowell had to undergo.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 22 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Simon Cowell gives 'some good advice' after electric bike accident

ContactMusic 2 days ago





Tweets about this