AP Top Stories August 11 A

Camera-Shy Bison Rips Pants Off Nosy Photographer



HuffPost reports a woman who got a little too comfortable with a herd of bison got viciously attacked by one of them. A group of motorcyclists was riding through South Dakota’s Custer State Park on Wednesday. However, the group was interrupted by a large herd of bison crossing the road. Footage posted to social media shows the woman seeming confident with her close proximity to the wild animals. She continued to take pictures until a cow bison came from across the road and charged her.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970