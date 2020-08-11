|
AP Top Stories August 11 A
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Here's the latest for Tuesday August 11th: 20 million coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide; Trump expresses willingness to do COVID relief deal with Democrats; Severe windstorm strikes Midwest; Thousands of bikers hold rally in South Dakota.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Queensland on alert after PNG traveller in hotel quarantine tests positiveThe Queensland government is working with Australian Border Force after a man who had returned from Papua New Guinea tested positive for COVID-19.
SBS
Oxford vaccine may be the first shot for IndiaIndia is eyeing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate as the likely first shot against Covid-19 to be available for Indians by end of 2020, while locally..
IndiaTimes
Qld on alert after PNG-linked virus caseThe Queensland government is working with Australian Border Force after a man who had returned from Papua New Guinea tested positive for COVID-19.
SBS
Midwestern United States One of the four census regions of the United States of America
How to Help Derecho Victims in the MidwestA week after a series of storms devastated certain areas of the Midwest, people are still in dire need of support.
NYTimes.com
Michigan Governor Whitmer on her DNC speech, Democratic nominee Biden's chances in the MidwestMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss her speech at the Democratic National Convention, and how she sees Democratic nominee Joe..
CBS News
Warmer Midwest temperatures could bring powerful stormMeteorologist Megan Glaros, of Chicago's WBBM, has the complete national forecast.
CBS News
Nasty winter storm slams Midwest, heads eastA thick snowfall, blustery winds and fresh layers of ice confronted the Midwest Monday as local governments struggled to meet another winter challenge. Winter..
CBS News
Cold paralyzes Midwest, South facing snowDangerous wind chills are causing schools closures, flight cancellations and slowed public transit in the Midwest. Also, winter storm warnings are in effect..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11Published
Bill Clinton says in DNC speech that Trump acts like "the buck never stops there"Former President Bill Clinton slammed President Trump's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and gave a full-throated endorsement of Joe Biden. "At a time like..
CBS News
Senator Baldwin: "Wisconsin voters are very aware of President Trump's failures"President Trump made a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Monday where he continued his attacks on Democrats as they kicked off the Democratic National Convention in..
CBS News
State attorneys general sue Trump administration over USPS changes"I will not let my foot off the gas so long as the postal officials continue to violate the law through the procedural steps that are here," said Pennsylvania..
CBS News
Donald Trump wants to blame Amazon for his post office woesPhoto by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, belatedly realizing that the US Postal Service is far more popular than he..
The Verge
South Dakota State in the United States
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Rolls to a Close as Virus Tracking Remains ComplexThe annual rally in Sturgis, S.D., drew hundreds of thousands of people. It will be challenging to track any coronavirus outbreak as bikers return to their home..
NYTimes.com
South Dakota rejects Trump's expanded unemploymentPresident Trump tweeted on Friday that the first four states — Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana and New Mexico — had been approved for aid.
CBS News
South Dakota governor turns down extra unemployment funding, saying the state doesn’t need it.
NYTimes.com
Camera-Shy Bison Rips Pants Off Nosy Photographer
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Coronavirus updates: Thousands gather at motorcycle rally again; more good news for blood plasma treatment; travel restrictions in EuropeSouth Dakota officials in South Dakota had hoped to conduct mass testing to head off outbreaks associated with large gatherings, but state officials have limit..
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Kasich and Sanders offer different views on Biden presidencyDemocrats pushed a message of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, and Senator Bernie..
CBS News
Closer look at the Biden-Harris presidential ticketWith less than two months until the general election, voters are learning more about what Senator Kamala Harris brings to the Democratic presidential ticket...
CBS News
Much Changed World, Same Joe Biden Seeking to Undo What Trump Has DoneNight 2 of the Democratic National Convention was set to focus on how much work awaits the next president, and all the reasons Democrats think voters should..
NYTimes.com
Republicans Float a Scaled-Back Stimulus BillThe measure would reinstate supplemental unemployment benefits at half their original rate, and is unlikely to find support among Democrats.
NYTimes.com
