Joe Biden close to picking a running mate, while speakers are announced for DNC convention
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
The decision of who Joe Biden will pick to be his running mate is imminent. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has interviewed top finalists for the vice presidential slot and an announcement of his choice is expected this week. Meanwhile, a list of speakers has been announced for the DNC convention next week. Ed O’Keefe reports.
