LaKeith Stanfield Says He’s ‘Not Harming’ Himself Following Cryptic Instagram Posts of Pills, Alcohol Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

LaKeith Stanfield said he’s “OK” and “not harming” himself early Tuesday, following concern from fans over a series of since-deleted, cryptic Instagram posts the “Atlanta” star shared.



“I’m ok everyone! I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I’m good,” Stanfield said in a statement posted to Instagram Tuesday. “Im [sic] not harming myself. Much love.”



“The Photograph” star added in the post’s caption, “I’m ok everyone I apologize for making you worry.”



*Also Read:* Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt, Lakeith Stanfield and More Celebs Read Very Personal Texts From Their Moms (Video)



Last night, Stanfield posted several images and videos to Instagram that had fans, including comedian Patton Oswalt, concerned about his mental state and safety. Among the since-deleted posts was one showing Stanfield pouring alcohol into a pill bottle labeled carvedilol, which he captioned, “I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.” Stanfield captioned another post of himself holding the pill bottle “Bottoms up.”



“I have no way to contact Lakeith Stanfield directly,” Oswalt tweeted. “I’ve reached out to some friends we have in common. But can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him? Like RIGHT NOW? He’s posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you.”



Oswalt deleted that tweet after Stanfield’s PR firm responded to him publicly with this message: “Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated.”



*Also Read:* Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)



The “A.P. Bio” star then tweeted, “Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted. Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night.”



Representatives for Stanfield did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for further comment on Stanfield’s status Tuesday.



See Stanfield’s post letting fans know he’s “OK” below.





View this post on Instagram



I’m ok everyone I apologize for making you worry.



A post shared by LaKeith Htiekal Stanfield (@lakeithstanfield3) on Aug 11, 2020 at 12:08am PDT







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt, Lakeith Stanfield and More Celebs Read Very Personal Texts From Their Moms (Video)



'The Photograph' Film Review: Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield Tentatively Explore Modern Love



Lakeith Stanfield Joins Issa Rae in 'The Photograph' From Universal LaKeith Stanfield said he’s “OK” and “not harming” himself early Tuesday, following concern from fans over a series of since-deleted, cryptic Instagram posts the “Atlanta” star shared.“I’m ok everyone! I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I’m good,” Stanfield said in a statement posted to Instagram Tuesday. “Im [sic] not harming myself. Much love.”“The Photograph” star added in the post’s caption, “I’m ok everyone I apologize for making you worry.”*Also Read:* Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt, Lakeith Stanfield and More Celebs Read Very Personal Texts From Their Moms (Video)Last night, Stanfield posted several images and videos to Instagram that had fans, including comedian Patton Oswalt, concerned about his mental state and safety. Among the since-deleted posts was one showing Stanfield pouring alcohol into a pill bottle labeled carvedilol, which he captioned, “I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.” Stanfield captioned another post of himself holding the pill bottle “Bottoms up.”“I have no way to contact Lakeith Stanfield directly,” Oswalt tweeted. “I’ve reached out to some friends we have in common. But can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him? Like RIGHT NOW? He’s posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you.”Oswalt deleted that tweet after Stanfield’s PR firm responded to him publicly with this message: “Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated.”*Also Read:* Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)The “A.P. Bio” star then tweeted, “Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted. Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night.”Representatives for Stanfield did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for further comment on Stanfield’s status Tuesday.See Stanfield’s post letting fans know he’s “OK” below.View this post on InstagramI’m ok everyone I apologize for making you worry.A post shared by LaKeith Htiekal Stanfield (@lakeithstanfield3) on Aug 11, 2020 at 12:08am PDT*Related stories from TheWrap:*Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt, Lakeith Stanfield and More Celebs Read Very Personal Texts From Their Moms (Video)'The Photograph' Film Review: Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield Tentatively Explore Modern LoveLakeith Stanfield Joins Issa Rae in 'The Photograph' From Universal 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lakeith Stanfield Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter



Presented by Dell XPS | On this episode of Actually Me, Lakeith Stanfield goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, Twitter, IMDb, Quora and.. Credit: GQ Duration: 12:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources LaKeith Stanfield says he's not harming himself after cryptic posts were flagged by Patton Oswalt Actor LaKeith Stanfield says he's fine after alarming many fans with cryptic posts on Instagram that had many worried for his personal well-being.

FOXNews.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this TheWrap LaKeith Stanfield says he's "not harming" himself following cryptic Instagram posts of pills and alcohol… https://t.co/C7Ly2MrrsB 23 minutes ago ITalkParanormal.com RT @SharkRadioNet: LaKeith Stanfield says he’s not harming himself after cryptic posts were flagged by Patton Oswalt #Malliard https://t.co… 24 minutes ago Shark Radio Network LaKeith Stanfield says he’s not harming himself after cryptic posts were flagged by Patton Oswalt #Malliard https://t.co/MRSUmKXNeS #fox 1 hour ago 🇺🇸ELISHA🇰🇷 RT @PresshubU: Lakeith [ foxnews] #Lakeith #Stanfield says he's not harming himself after cryptic posts were flagged by Patton #Oswalt ht… 2 hours ago presshub_us Lakeith [ foxnews] #Lakeith #Stanfield says he's not harming himself after cryptic posts were flagged by Patton… https://t.co/F0xZzu6UhU 2 hours ago 👩🏽‍💻Web Designer 📸Photographer RT @thejasminebrand: LaKeith Stanfield Apologizes & Says “I’m Not Harming Myself” After Posting Alarming Videos https://t.co/DJH8CozWMa htt… 3 hours ago theJasmineBRAND LaKeith Stanfield Apologizes & Says “I’m Not Harming Myself” After Posting Alarming Videos https://t.co/DJH8CozWMa https://t.co/5xapVY9Uo2 3 hours ago