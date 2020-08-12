Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Series Loses Original Creators Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” Netflix’s live-action reboot of anime series has lost Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creators behind the original animated series.



The two were supposed to serve as showrunners for the streamer’s live-action reimagining of the Nickelodeon cartoon.



“Many of you have been asking me for updates about the Avatar live-action Netflix series. I can finally tell you that I am no longer involved with the project. In June of this year, after two years of development work, Bryan Konietzko and I made the difficult decision to leave the production,” DiMartino wrote on his personal website Wednesday.



*Also Read:* TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Sets Netflix Comedy Special



The series will move forward with Nickelodeon, executive producer Dan Lin and the team at Lin’s production company Rideback.



“We have complete respect and admiration for Michael and Bryan and the story that they created in the Avatar animated series,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “Although they have chosen to depart the live action project, we are confident in the creative team and their adaptation.”



DiMartino ascribed the decision to creative issues between them and Netflix throughout the last two years of development on the series.



“I realized I couldn’t control the creative direction of the series, but I could control how I responded. So, I chose to leave the project. It was the hardest professional decision I’ve ever had to make, and certainly not one that I took lightly, but it was necessary for my happiness and creative integrity,” he continued. “It might turn out to be a show many of you end up enjoying. But what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make.”



The original “Avatar: The Last Airbender” aired for three seasons (61 episodes) from 2005 to 2008 on Nickelodeon. The show follows the adventures of Aang and his friends, who must save the world by defeating Fire Lord Ozai and ending the destructive war with the Fire Nation.



The cartoon has been adapted into a comic book and graphic novel series and the 2010 live-action feature film, “The Last Airbender,” directed by M. Night Shyamalan.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Princess 'Diana' Musical to Premiere on Netflix Ahead of Broadway Debut



Alicia Keys to Produce Romantic Comedy for Netflix Starring Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah



'Moana' Star Auli'i Cravalho Is All Grown Up in First Trailer for Netflix YA Drama 'All Together Now' (Video) “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Netflix’s live-action reboot of anime series has lost Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creators behind the original animated series.The two were supposed to serve as showrunners for the streamer’s live-action reimagining of the Nickelodeon cartoon.“Many of you have been asking me for updates about the Avatar live-action Netflix series. I can finally tell you that I am no longer involved with the project. In June of this year, after two years of development work, Bryan Konietzko and I made the difficult decision to leave the production,” DiMartino wrote on his personal website Wednesday.*Also Read:* TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Sets Netflix Comedy SpecialThe series will move forward with Nickelodeon, executive producer Dan Lin and the team at Lin’s production company Rideback.“We have complete respect and admiration for Michael and Bryan and the story that they created in the Avatar animated series,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “Although they have chosen to depart the live action project, we are confident in the creative team and their adaptation.”DiMartino ascribed the decision to creative issues between them and Netflix throughout the last two years of development on the series.“I realized I couldn’t control the creative direction of the series, but I could control how I responded. So, I chose to leave the project. It was the hardest professional decision I’ve ever had to make, and certainly not one that I took lightly, but it was necessary for my happiness and creative integrity,” he continued. “It might turn out to be a show many of you end up enjoying. But what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make.”The original “Avatar: The Last Airbender” aired for three seasons (61 episodes) from 2005 to 2008 on Nickelodeon. The show follows the adventures of Aang and his friends, who must save the world by defeating Fire Lord Ozai and ending the destructive war with the Fire Nation.The cartoon has been adapted into a comic book and graphic novel series and the 2010 live-action feature film, “The Last Airbender,” directed by M. Night Shyamalan.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Princess 'Diana' Musical to Premiere on Netflix Ahead of Broadway DebutAlicia Keys to Produce Romantic Comedy for Netflix Starring Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah'Moana' Star Auli'i Cravalho Is All Grown Up in First Trailer for Netflix YA Drama 'All Together Now' (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 Netflix Original Movies



Netflix has a shelf at home that it's looking to fill with Oscars. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most critically acclaimed Netflix Original films released to date. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 25:08 Published 4 days ago 'Midnight Sun' Is Here, New 'Twilight' Book



(CNN) It's been 12 long years since the last book of the "Twilight" series came out, meaning high schoolers that once classified themselves into #TeamJacob or #TeamEdward are now working adults. But no.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago David Beckham reportedly planning The Last Dance-style documentary series



David Beckham is reportedly planning a career-spanning TV documentary modelled on Netflix's Michael Jordan series The Last Dance. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Avatar: The Last Airbender creators quit Netflix live-action adaptation over creative differences Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are no longer working on the live-action series adaptation set for...

The Verge 13 hours ago Also reported by • CBC.ca

Joey King Shuts Down Rumors She Auditioned For Katara For Live Action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Joey King is putting rumors to rest! The 21-year-old The Kissing Booth actress took to Twitter to shut down the rumors that she was auditioning for the character...

Just Jared Jr 11 hours ago



Joey King Denies She Auditioned for Katara, Says She'd Never Play a Character of Color Joey King is shutting down rumors that she has auditioned play the role of Katara in the upcoming Netflix live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender. A tweet...

Just Jared 11 hours ago





Tweets about this