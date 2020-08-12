‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Knock Trump for Contributing ‘Not Once, but Twice’ to Previous Kamala Harris Campaigns (Video) Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

“Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski went after President Donald Trump Wednesday while they discussed presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden selecting Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.



“Biden’s campaign says the news of his VP pick ignited the biggest online fundraising hour of his campaign. Ironically, Donald Trump was also a financial supporter, as we mentioned, of Kamala Harris. Yes, he contributed twice — not once, but twice — to her campaign for California attorney general,” said Brzezinski.



She and co-host Scarborough bantered back and forth about Trump believing and investing in Harris.



*Also Read:* Pro-Pence Voice of America Tweet Sparks Anger: Is This 'State Propaganda?'



“Ivanka Trump also invested in Kamala Harris, was one of her financial backers,” said Brzezinski.



“It’s a family thing,” joked Scarborough.



During another segment of the MSNBC morning show, the two laughed out loud at the Trump campaign’s new ad in response to Harris’ selection. Scarborough said, “Good luck with that.”



“That’s all they’ve got?” asked Brzezinski of the ad, which accused Harris of cozying up to the “radical left” and being a “phony” that Biden can’t recognize because he’s “not that smart.” The ad also called Biden “Slow Joe.”



“By the way, ‘Slow Joe’ knows the difference between World War I and World War II. He knows what year the pandemic of 1918 was,” Scarborough said, alluding to a recent slip-up from Trump.



Watch the “Morning Joe” segment above.



