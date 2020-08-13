Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Called Kavanaugh Accuser ‘A True Profile In Courage’

Daily Caller Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
'He must be impeached'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

threedeacon

Valerie S. Deacon RT @Gettingtrump: Blasey Ford lied her***off and had not only no evidence but what little there was contradicted her story. She was a pol… 12 minutes ago

Hawkfanhefe360

Hefe RT @DailyCaller: FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Called Kavanaugh Accuser ‘A True Profile In Courage’ https://t.co/DLTfJE3ZT8 16 minutes ago

BarbaraObiedzen

B Objwesky RT @petefrt: FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Called Mandatory Gun “Buyback” Confiscation A “Good Idea” https://t.co/s89QfNrlfn 20 minutes ago

gundynamics

Gun Dynamics FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Called Mandatory Gun “Buyback” Confiscation A “Good Idea” https://t.co/VZ4XTuzfdw https://t.co/09zY7VRkHh 59 minutes ago

AmeliaHopeR

Hope FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Called Kavanaugh Accuser ‘A True Profile In Courage’ https://t.co/iEPEboLQqV via @dailycaller 1 hour ago

kfckernel

The Kernel Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Called Kavanaugh Accuser ’A True Profile… https://t.co/cUN8DqKD4c 1 hour ago