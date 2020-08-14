Global  
 

Shark attack: Man in Hawaii dies after foot bitten

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
People are being told to stay out of the waters off southwest Maui after a deadly shark attack. The victim was 51-year-old Patrick Briney, of Washington State. Authorities say the shark bit his foot, which was dangling in the water. A German tourist died in August after another shark attack in the same area. Norah O'Donnell reports.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Shark Sightings Prompt Intense Monitoring At Long Island Beaches

Shark Sightings Prompt Intense Monitoring At Long Island Beaches 01:52

 The recent increase in shark sightings has prompted intense monitoring up and down Long Island beaches; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

