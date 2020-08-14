Shark attack: Man in Hawaii dies after foot bitten Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

People are being told to stay out of the waters off southwest Maui after a deadly shark attack. The victim was 51-year-old Patrick Briney, of Washington State. Authorities say the shark bit his foot, which was dangling in the water. A German tourist died in August after another shark attack in the same area. Norah O'Donnell reports. 👓 View full article

