Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal they're expecting 3rd child

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The couple revealed the news in Legend's music video for the song "Wild."
 CNN reports things are going to get even more "Wild" in Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's home. A source close to the couple confirmed to CNN Thursday that they are expecting their third child. Speculation began after the family appeared together in the music video for Legend's new song "Wild". Legend...

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal they are expecting baby No. 3 in 'Wild' music video

 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend first met on set of a music video in 2006, so it's only fitting they announced their baby news by way of another one.
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Announce Baby No. 3 in 'Wild' Music Video

 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are dropping a bombshell in his new "Wild" music video -- they're expecting BABY NO. 3!!! The vid for "Wild" -- costarring Chrissy..
Kerry Washington encourages Chrissy Teigen to get nose pierced

Kerry Washington encourages Chrissy Teigen to get nose pierced

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has fought the urge to get her nose pierced on Sunday even after receiving words of encouragement from actress Kerry Washington.

John Legend and Taylor Swift cheer as Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

 Famous faces from the worlds of film, TV and music have celebrated Joe Biden’s decision to name California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Taylor..
John Legend speaks out against Kanye West's Presidential bid

John Legend speaks out against Kanye West's Presidential bid

Singer-songwriter John Legend warned about the “real world implications” of electing an unqualified candidate to government.

Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News

Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News

Breaking news on who's performing at this year's MTV VMAs, Katy Perry Reveals her favorite Taylor Swift 'Folklore' track and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting! These are your top Billboard..

Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special

Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special

Sarah Cooper is getting her own Netflix special. Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday. Cooper found fame turning President Donald Trump's comments into viral videos. "Sarah Cooper: Everything's..

Chrissy Teigen is writing a new cookbook!

Chrissy Teigen is writing a new cookbook!

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she is writing a new cookbook which will have recipes that are less calorific than the ones contained in her previous food tomes.

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

 Legend, party of five! There's a baby on the way for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who surprised fans on Thursday, Aug. 13 with the extra special news....
John Legend Spotlights Kanye West Article Accusing Him Of Aiding Donald Trump Reelection

 The former G.O.O.D. Music affiliate shared an article revealing the lawyer who helped Kanye get on the ballot in Wisconsin works for Trump's campaign.
Billie Eilish and Fall Out Boy Join Dan and Shay in Signing Up for 'Why I'm Voting' Campaign

 To encourage Americans to cast a vote in the upcoming presidential election, iHeartMedia will also launch a podcast which will feature John Legend, Chelsea...
