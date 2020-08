Bison attacks woman in South Dakota for getting too close to calf: See the video Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Footage shows the bison taking hold of the woman and dragging her across the street into the grass. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 72 Year Old Woman Gored By A Bison At Yellowstone National Park



A 72-year-old California woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park. The incident occurred when the woman tried to take a picture of the animal. According to a statement by the park, the.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published on July 1, 2020

Tweets about this