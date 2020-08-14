Global  
 

Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles Extradition Hearing Delayed to December

The Wrap Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles extradition hearing has been delayed to December, a spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney's Office told TheWrap on Friday.

Weinstein was expected to appear virtually for the hearing on Friday before Judge Kenneth Case, but the proceeding was adjourned and moved to Dec. 11 based on an agreement between the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and Weinstein’s attorney, the spokesperson said. It’s not immediately clear what that agreement was.

*Also Read:* Ashley Judd Wins Appeal to Pursue Sexual Harassment Claim Against Harvey Weinstein

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office requested temporary custody of Weinstein last month to begin criminal proceedings. In that case, Weinstein faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, sexual battery by restraint and sexual battery, based on the accounts of three women, for incidents occurring in 2010 and 2013.

Weinstein, who has denied accusations of non-consensual sex, faces up to 29 years in prison in the L.A. case. He is currently serving out a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape and a criminal sexual act in New York earlier this year.

