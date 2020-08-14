Global  
 

North Korea prisoner asks U.S. to secure release

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Kenneth Bae, an American missionary detained in North Korea for more than a year, made a brief statement before reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. He called for the U.S. government to win his release. Clarissa Ward reports.
