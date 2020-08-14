|
North Korea prisoner asks U.S. to secure release
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Kenneth Bae, an American missionary detained in North Korea for more than a year, made a brief statement before reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. He called for the U.S. government to win his release. Clarissa Ward reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kenneth Bae American missionary held as prisoner in North Korea
North Korea Country in East Asia
Time Lapse: North Korea covered in darknessA time lapse filmed from the International Space Station from Malaysia to the North Pacific Ocean reveals the stunning contrast between North and South Korea at..
CBS News
South Koreans meet long-lost relatives from the northMore than 100 South Koreans reunited with their relatives in North Korea, who have been separated since the Korean War. The families hugged and cried on the..
CBS News
UN human rights report releasedPamela Falk, CBS News Foreign Affairs Analyst, discusses a report released by UN investigators that concludes North Korean officials have committed crimes..
CBS News
U.N. warns North Korea leader could face trialA United Nations panel is blasting the alleged culture of torture and killings by the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and he could face the threat of..
CBS News
Pyongyang Capital of North Korea
North Korea lifts lockdown in city, rejects flood, coronavirus aidNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un lifted a lockdown in a major city near the border with South Korea where thousands had been quarantined for weeks over..
WorldNews
85-year-old U.S. vet arrested in N. Korea three weeks agoAn 85-year-old Korean War veteran that went to Pyongyang, North Korea's capital for a 10-day trip, has been held there for the last three weeks. Margaret Brennan..
CBS News
UN warns of N. Korea's miniature nuclear devices
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:01Published
North Korea says 'no intention' to talk to U.S.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Clarissa Ward television journalist
NSA surveillance: Gov't panel calls for stop to phone data collection on AmericansA government advisory panel wants President Obama to stop the collection of Americans' phone data. It calls the practice "illegal" and "ineffective." The Privacy..
CBS News
Fiery biodiesel facility explosion causes home evacuations in Miss.An explosion at a biodiesel facility in New Albany, Miss., caused a voluntary evacuation overnight for homes near the plant. No one was hurt in the explosion,..
CBS News
Conn. train stranded without heatThe icy weather knocked power out to a packed commuter train in Connecticut. The 200 passengers aboard were stranded without heat for two hours. Clarissa Ward..
CBS News
Anti-government protests in Ukraine become turn violentA rally against anti-protest laws became violent Sunday in Kiev, Ukraine, as demonstrators hurled rocks and fire bombs at police. Clarissa Ward reports.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this