Postal Service inspector general to probe changes to USPS made by Trump's postmaster general
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
The Postal Service's inspector general has launched a probe into recent changes at post offices around the country as USPS warns states that mail-in ballots might not arrive on time to be counted. President Trump has rejected emergency funding efforts, insisting without evidence that mail-in voting would lead to election fraud. The move drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers, and even former President Obama, as Mr. Trump addressed a group of police officers at his New Jersey golf resort Friday evening. Weijia Jiang reports.
