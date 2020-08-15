Postal Service inspector general to probe changes to USPS made by Trump's postmaster general

Global  
 

The Postal Service's inspector general has launched a probe into recent changes at post offices around the country as USPS warns states that mail-in ballots might not arrive on time to be counted. President Trump has rejected emergency funding efforts, insisting without evidence that mail-in voting would lead to election fraud. The move drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers, and even former President Obama, as Mr. Trump addressed a group of police officers at his New Jersey golf resort Friday evening. Weijia Jiang reports.
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: US Postal service scrambling for funding to ensure mail-in ballots are counted in time

US Postal service scrambling for funding to ensure mail-in ballots are counted in time 02:49

 US Postal service scrambling for funding to ensure mail-in ballots are counted in time

