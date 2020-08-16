Global  
 

President Trump’s Youngest Brother, Robert Trump, Dies

Daily Caller Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night in a New York City hospital. “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said in a statement Saturday evening. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, […]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York

President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York 00:20

 CBS News has learned the president will make a trip to the city Friday to visit his brother.

