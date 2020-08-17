Georgia State Trooper Faces Felony Murder Charges In Traffic Stop Shooting

Suspect facing new murder and robbery charges



One man accused of shooting and killing a Mississippi state trooper last week is being extradited back to Mississippi today from Louisiana to face new felony murder and armed robbery charges from 2019. Credit: WXXV Published 5 days ago

State Trooper Cpl. John Sollon Pleads Guilty To Fabricating DUI Arrests



A Maryland State Trooper pleaded guilty to multiple charges after reportedly falsifying a number of DUI arrests, the state's attorney general's office said Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago