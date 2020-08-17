Global  
 

Georgia State Trooper Faces Felony Murder Charges In Traffic Stop Shooting

NPR Monday, 17 August 2020
Former Georgia State Trooper Jacob Thompson faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges stemming from the killing of Julian Lewis, a Black man, earlier this month.
