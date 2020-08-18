Global  
 

Michelle Obama: Trump 'wrong' and 'over his head'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Former first lady Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump Monday night, delivering a scathing critique of the Republican president who replaced her husband as the Democrats opened their national convention. (Aug. 17)
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head'

Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head' 01:13

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it. Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and addressed Trump directly. Shesays, "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had...

First night of Democratic National Convention focuses on unity and pandemic toll

 The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday with Americans discussing the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on them, while Democrats -- and some..
CBS News

Michelle Obama: It will get worse if Trump wins

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama is urging Americans to vote for Joe Biden, telling the virtual Democratic National Convention "if you think things possibly..
USATODAY.com

Michelle Obama Calls Trump ‘Wrong President for Our Country,’ Urging Voters to Act

 Speaking in deeply personal terms, the former first lady says the country has been living with the failures of a president who is not up to the task.
NYTimes.com

Michelle Obama: "We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it"

 Michelle Obama closed out the first night of the Democratic National Convention with a passionate plea to vote for Joe Biden. "If you think things cannot..
CBS News

'Rising stars' at DNC, voting rights anniversary, NBA championship: 5 things you need to know Tuesday

 Democratic "rising stars" will give keynote address at DNC, Trump to campaign in battleground states, Lakers begin quest for NBA championship and more news..
USATODAY.com

'America is not intimidated by you:' Dems push back at Trump over mail-voting, postal service at DNC

 Democrats gave a vigorous defense of mail-voting while also slamming President Donald Trump for not supporting additional funding for the United States Postal..
USATODAY.com
'Nero fiddled while Rome burned - Trump golfs' -Sanders [Video]

'Nero fiddled while Rome burned - Trump golfs' -Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, speaking in support of Joe Biden on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, blasted President Trump's response to the coronavirus, saying he put American lives "in jeopardy."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Klobuchar: Biden for the middle of America [Video]

Klobuchar: Biden for the middle of America

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday made the case for electing former Vice President Joe Biden for those who are tired of political extremes.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

'Wrong president': Michelle Obama assails Trump as Democrats open convention

 Michelle Obama delivered a passionate broadside against US President Donald Trump during Monday's opening night of the Democratic National Convention, assailing..
New Zealand Herald

Michelle Obama goes 'high', GOP's John Kasich blasts Trump and other top moments from the DNC's opening night

 The first night of the Democratic National Convention included remarks from Michelle Obama and some Republicans who are now backing Joe Biden
USATODAY.com
There's a 'better way': GOP voices rail against Trump [Video]

There's a 'better way': GOP voices rail against Trump

Meg Whitman, the CEO of Quibi, and John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio - both Republicans - criticized the Trump administration at the Democratic National Convention Monday and pledged to support to the Biden-Harris presidential ticket.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

DNC Kicks Off With Somber Tone, Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic, Racial Justice Head On [Video]

DNC Kicks Off With Somber Tone, Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic, Racial Justice Head On

In the prerecorded speech, former First Lady Michelle Obama said Joe Biden was a "profoundly decent man" who would "tell the truth and trust science," drawing a sharp contrast between President Donald..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:41Published
Michelle Obama: 'It is up to us' to vote for Biden [Video]

Michelle Obama: 'It is up to us' to vote for Biden

Former first lady Michelle Obama on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday said, "If we want to be able to look our children in the eye after this election, we have got to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:13Published
Michelle Obama: Vote Biden 'like our lives depend on it' [Video]

Michelle Obama: Vote Biden 'like our lives depend on it'

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama at the start of the DNC on Monday said President Donald Trump is "clearly in over his head" and not cut out for the job, urging Americans to vote for Joe Biden..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published

Michelle Obama Condemns Trump in Blistering DNC Speech: ‘If You Think Things Cannot Possibly Get Worse, Trust Me, They Can’

 Former First Lady *Michelle Obama* tore into President *Donald Trump* in her DNC convention speech Monday night for being divisive and lacking empathy during his...
Mediaite Also reported by •NewsmaxJust Jared

Michelle Obama makes rousing call to dump Trump at Democratic convention

 "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," Barack Obama's wife said in a keynote speech on the first night of a convention that has shifted entirely...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.comJapan TodayNew Zealand HeraldNewsmaxJust JaredNPRThe Age

Michelle Obama, in DNC speech, rips Trump White House for ‘chaos' and 'lack of empathy’

 Former first lady Michelle Obama, in a measured but searing address to close out Democrats' opening convention night, accused President Trump's White House of...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just JaredNPR

VeroOlsson

V Olsson I❤🇪🇺&🇬🇧🇸🇪🇿🇦🇺🇬🇹🇿🇰🇪 RT @SpectatorUSA: "@MichelleObama, famous for her line about going high when your opponents go low, went way low and closed out with the be… 6 minutes ago

diarabilove

🌍 MotherEarthLover 🌏 Honor Indigenous Rights 🌎 RT @RebeccaMorin_: Michelle Obama goes 'high', GOP's John Kasich blasts Trump and other top moments from the DNC's opening night https://t.… 11 minutes ago

Earthplanet64

Birdwhisperer @FLOTUS You will never be able to top this speech or reach this level of amazing grace, gravitas, wisdom and empath… https://t.co/tVrWXXUXMj 11 minutes ago

Anup83002797

Anup RT @usatodayDC: Michelle Obama, wearing a 'VOTE' necklace, said Trump is "in over his head." She said: "We've got to vote for Joe Biden lik… 28 minutes ago

Rachel_McRea

Rachel McRea USA TODAY: Michelle Obama, Kasich and other top moments from the DNC https://t.co/D2lTYXwqjL 35 minutes ago

eberlein_dawn

Dawn Eberlein USA TODAY: Michelle Obama, Kasich and other top moments from the DNC https://t.co/5wEfaUS89t 39 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Michelle Obama goes 'high', GOP's John Kasich blasts Trump and other top moments from the DNC's opening night… https://t.co/cAFw2nDw9W 46 minutes ago

theeprincesses3

theeprincesses3 Michelle Obama goes 'high', GOP's John Kasich blasts Trump and other top moments from the DNC's opening night… https://t.co/sADPtwJVsg 53 minutes ago