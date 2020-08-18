|
Trump signs portion of Iowa disaster relief request
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Cleanup is underway in Iowa after a storm packing 100-mile-per-hour winds caused widespread damage last week. President Trump is visiting Cedar Rapids today to tour some of the hardest-hit areas. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Adam Brewster joined CBSN with more.
