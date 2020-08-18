Global  
 

Trump signs portion of Iowa disaster relief request

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Cleanup is underway in Iowa after a storm packing 100-mile-per-hour winds caused widespread damage last week. President Trump is visiting Cedar Rapids today to tour some of the hardest-hit areas. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Adam Brewster joined CBSN with more.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump approves disaster aid for Iowa after storm

Trump approves disaster aid for Iowa after storm 01:22

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he approved federal disaster aid for Iowa after a hurricane-force storm hit last week, causing widespread damage in towns and destroying millions of acres of farmland. Colette Luke has the latest.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive' [Video]

Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive'

US president Donald Trump has criticised Michelle Obama's speech at theDemocratic convention, calling it "extremely divisive".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Trump slams New Zealand's 'big surge' of 13 COVID-19 cases. Jacinda Ardern hits back

 "Big surge in New Zealand ... it's terrible," Trump said. New Zealand has 13 new cases and prime minister Jacinda Ardern has something to say.
USATODAY.com

US OKs drill lease plan for Alaska wildlife area

 The Trump administration on Monday gave final approval for an oil and gas leasing plan on the coastal plain of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, where..
USATODAY.com
Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump [Video]

Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump

Following night 1 of the Democratic National Convention that saw former first lady Michelle Obama give a scathing attack against four more years of Donald Trump in office, Trump on Tuesday called the speech "divisive."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

Iowa Iowa State in the Midwestern region of the United States of America

Google is trying to test a secret 6GHz network in 17 different states

 Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge

Google is trying to secretly test a 6GHz network in 17 different states, according to a batch of FCC filings..
The Verge

'Iowans are hurting': 75,000 still don't have power one week after derecho; governor requests $3.9B

 Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds requested about $3.9 billion in recovery funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Individual Assistance Program.
USATODAY.com

Cedar Rapids, Iowa Cedar Rapids, Iowa City in Iowa, United States

Iowans grapple with aftermath of Monday's deadly derecho, 'a disaster that we have never seen'

 The National Guard was set to arrive in Cedar Rapids on Friday to assist residents there after Monday's deadly derecho storm that was like a hurricane
 
USATODAY.com

Trump signs portion of Iowa disaster relief request

 Cleanup is underway in Iowa after a storm packing 100-mile-per-hour winds caused widespread damage last week. President Trump is visiting Cedar Rapids today to...
CBS News Also reported by •SeattlePI.comDaily Caller

Iowa to seek federal disaster aid after storm

 Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says her state will ask the federal government for disaster aid following a fierce windstorm that has left thousands of Iowa residents...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.comCBS NewsDaily Caller

