|
Postmaster general suspends USPS changes until after 2020 election
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that he will suspend his widely criticized cost-cutting measures, including removing mailboxes and hundreds of mail processing machines, until after the November election. Ben Tracy reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Louis DeJoy American businessman, 75th United States Postmaster General
U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:32Published
US Postmaster General delays USPS reforms until post-election
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:40Published
United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government
Ben Tracy American television reporter
U.S. official: Attack on Saudi oil facilities was launched from southern IranA senior U.S. official tells CBS News national security correspondent David Martin that the U.S. has identified the exact locations from which a combination of..
CBS News
Billionaire wants to split California into six statesA plan to split California into six different states is one step closer to a vote. Ben Tracy talks to the wealthy investor who wants to carve up the nation's..
CBS News
$425M Powerball ticket sold in CaliforniaThough the winner of the $425 million Powerball jackpot is currently unknown, it is known where the ticket was purchased. And, as Ben Tracy reports, it's an area..
CBS News
CBS News probes film investment scamFilm producers are often looking for investors to bankroll what they hope will be a blockbuster. But CBS News has learned some Hollywood producers are using..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this