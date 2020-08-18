Global  
 

Postmaster general suspends USPS changes until after 2020 election

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that he will suspend his widely criticized cost-cutting measures, including removing mailboxes and hundreds of mail processing machines, until after the November election. Ben Tracy reports.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Postmaster General Suspends Controversial Changes

Postmaster General Suspends Controversial Changes 01:20

 As Democratic politicians in Southern California were speaking out against the contentious moves taking place at the U.S. Postal Service, the Postmaster General came out and announced Tuesday that the cost-cutting service measures would be halted until after the election in order to avoid even the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louis DeJoy Louis DeJoy American businessman, 75th United States Postmaster General

U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi [Video]

U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that mail service changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy were "an obstruction of our democracy."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts [Video]

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published
US Postmaster General delays USPS reforms until post-election [Video]

US Postmaster General delays USPS reforms until post-election

The US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that he will pause all operational reforms and initiatives at USPS until after the election following national outcry.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:40Published

United States Postal Service United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government


Ben Tracy American television reporter

Related videos from verified sources

USPS Chief Louis DeJoy Says He's Suspending Some Changes To Post Office [Video]

USPS Chief Louis DeJoy Says He's Suspending Some Changes To Post Office

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday that he is suspending certain changes at the U.S. Postal Service until after the 2020 election in order to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:08Published
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul discusses USPS, election [Video]

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul discusses USPS, election

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul spoke with our Charles Benson Tuesday about a lawsuit over concerns with the postal service and the upcoming election.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:18Published
Postmaster General says USPS won't make changes to 'operational initiatives' until after election [Video]

Postmaster General says USPS won't make changes to 'operational initiatives' until after election

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday that the USPS will not implement operational changes to mail delivery until after the 2020 election.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:37Published

