Senate Intelligence Committee's final report on Russian interference in 2016 sheds light on Trump campaign

John Marcoux Maybe he is thinking that if kills enough of us, he will have the dictatorship he desires. Of course, he would be… https://t.co/aDNUisK3yA 2 minutes ago

charles greene RT @greene896: America this is just unbelievable .trump says that the democrats trying to destroy his chance to for re-election.saying that… 9 minutes ago

“What is inexpressible, is inexhaustible.” @ZeWiseGuy_ @fawfulfan If he will do it for trump, logic says he would have done the same with Castro. Not very complicated. 2 hours ago

Joanne Lo @AbhishBanerj So who is doing it right? We are suffering under Trump who has taken no leadership! He says be calm,… https://t.co/9GhR5MbtPe 2 hours ago

eve curtis RT @1TRUMPHATER: The same thing is going to happen at the schools that open. Trump will kill as many as it takes to try and get his rotten… 2 hours ago

Bunker inspector general @HannaganSr @cnnbrk Look… You are a Trump supporter and you will believe whatever he says I get that and I’m not he… https://t.co/g6CEjkzCrH 2 hours ago

I☮️waLady_ RT @IowaCapDispatch: President Donald Trump said he will "seriously" examine Iowa's request for individual disaster aid, which will help re… 2 hours ago