Senate Intelligence Committee's final report on Russian interference in 2016 sheds light on Trump campaign
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee has released a redacted version of its final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Among the findings is that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's close contact with a business associate the panel deemed a "Russian intelligence officer" opened the door for Moscow to influence the Trump campaign. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" with the latest.
United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence American legislative committee overseeing intelligence
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Paul Manafort American political consultant and convicted felon
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Nancy Cordes American journalist
Moscow Capital of Russia
