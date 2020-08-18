Global  
 

Senate Intelligence Committee's final report on Russian interference in 2016 sheds light on Trump campaign

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee has released a redacted version of its final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Among the findings is that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's close contact with a business associate the panel deemed a "Russian intelligence officer" opened the door for Moscow to influence the Trump campaign. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" with the latest.
News video: Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report

Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report 02:05

 [NFA] Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort, the WikiLeaks website and others to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, a Senate intelligence panel report said on Tuesday. Colette Luke has the latest.

