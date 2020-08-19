|
|
|
Massive Texas plant fire seen from miles away, could rage for hours
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
A large fire is raging at an industrial park in Grand Prairie, west of Dallas, and could continue to burn all day.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Huge blaze erupts at Poly-America warehouse near Dallas,Texas
This was the moment passersby caught the huge blaze that has taken over the Poly-America warehouse in Grand Prairie near Dallas.
Footage captured in the early hours of August 19 shows the billowing..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:31Published
|
Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured
Explosion in Lebanon's Capital
Leaves Over 4,000 Injured On Tuesday, a massive blast ripped through
Beirut, Lebanon, causing damage to
buildings and people across the entire city. The blast..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13Published
|
Massive Fire On South Jersey Farm
A massive fire has been burning for hours on a farm in Salem County, New Jersey.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22Published
Tweets about this
|