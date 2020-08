NHL playoff scoring leader Nathan MacKinnon closing in on Joe Sakic postseason record Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

With a four-point performance Wednesday in a 7-1 route to eliminate the Arizona Coyotes in five games, Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon now leads the NHL in playoff scoring with 13 points (four goals). 👓 View full article

