Thousands of homes threatened by massive California wildfires; 21M under excessive heat warnings in West

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders in regions around the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday as wildfires blazed across the state.
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Wildfires rage throughout California

Wildfires rage throughout California 01:18

 Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, forcing evacuations as flames threaten homes.

California is on fire: What are fire whirls, fire tornadoes, fire clouds and running crown fires?

 Firenadoes may have hit the news recently. But there are a few other scary fire phenomena that are just as concerning for firefighters and experts.
 
USATODAY.com
Massive blaze tears through California forcing thousands to flee [Video]

Massive blaze tears through California forcing thousands to flee

Firefighters have warned that the blaze is 'zero per cent contained' View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Heat wave and smoke from wildfires hurt businesses amid pandemic

 Raging wildfires have sent a thick, heavy layer of smoke across the San Francisco Bay Area.
CBS News

Crews battle wildfires across northern California

 Crews were battling wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area and thousands of people were under orders to evacuate as dozens of wildfires blazed across the state..
USATODAY.com

California governor: Hundreds of wildfires blazing statewide

 Crews were battling wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area and thousands of people were under orders to evacuate Wednesday as hundreds of wildfires blazed..
New Zealand Herald

'Extreme' California wildfires force evacuations [Video]

'Extreme' California wildfires force evacuations

A firefighting helicopter pilot was killed in a crash, and dozens of homes burned in California on Wednesday as hundreds of lightning-sparked blazes forced tens of thousands of people to flee their..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published
Timelapse shows carnage wildfires have caused on Northern California's skyline [Video]

Timelapse shows carnage wildfires have caused on Northern California's skyline

A pair of time-lapses from Wednesday shows the massive smoke billowing from one of many fires raging in San Mateo County, California. (August 19, 2020) There are currently over 360 wildfires raging..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published
Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to wildfires, heat wave, and COVID19 pandemic [Video]

Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to wildfires, heat wave, and COVID19 pandemic

Governor Gavin Newsom discussed a number of topics Wednesday, including an update on the state’s response to wildfires, the West Coast heat wave and the COVID19 pandemic.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 51:20Published

California wildfires: Smoke seen billowing across state in satellite footage

 Satellite footage shows smoke from California wildfires spreading as far as Pacific Ocean
Independent Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBC.caCBS NewsFOXNews.comNew Zealand Herald

CBS Evening News, August 19, 2020

 Out-of-control California wildfires prompt state of emergency; Georgia teachers bring the "cool" in back to school with viral music video
CBS News

California Governor Declares State of Emergency Due to Wildfires

California Governor Declares State of Emergency Due to Wildfires Wildfires in California prompted some areas to issue mandatory evacuations. Therefore, California’s governor has announced a state of emergency.
HNGN Also reported by •CBC.caCBS NewsFOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldWorldNewsNYTimes.com

