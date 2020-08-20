|
Thousands of homes threatened by massive California wildfires; 21M under excessive heat warnings in West
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Thousands of people remained under evacuation orders in regions around the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday as wildfires blazed across the state.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
California is on fire: What are fire whirls, fire tornadoes, fire clouds and running crown fires?Firenadoes may have hit the news recently. But there are a few other scary fire phenomena that are just as concerning for firefighters and experts.
USATODAY.com
Massive blaze tears through California forcing thousands to flee
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
DoorDash launches grocery delivery to compete with Amazon and InstacartIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
DoorDash is ramping up its on-demand delivery efforts with the launch of grocery delivery, starting with..
The Verge
San Francisco Bay Area Conurbation in California, United States
Heat wave and smoke from wildfires hurt businesses amid pandemicRaging wildfires have sent a thick, heavy layer of smoke across the San Francisco Bay Area.
CBS News
Crews battle wildfires across northern CaliforniaCrews were battling wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area and thousands of people were under orders to evacuate as dozens of wildfires blazed across the state..
USATODAY.com
California governor: Hundreds of wildfires blazing statewideCrews were battling wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area and thousands of people were under orders to evacuate Wednesday as hundreds of wildfires blazed..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this