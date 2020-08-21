Global  
 

Joe Biden Accepts Presidential Nomination: Full Transcript

NYTimes.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
In his acceptance speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Mr. Biden vowed to help lead the nation through a ‘season of darkness’ and restore decency to America.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Biden Set To Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination Officially

Biden Set To Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination Officially 02:15

 Former Vice President Joe Biden will officially accept his party’s nomination for president Thursday night, the last night of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News 'Face the Nation' moderator Margaret Brennan joins CBS 2's Brad Edwards with a preview, some analysis, and a forecast for the...

Teen who bonded with Biden over stutter delivers DNC speech

 "About a few months ago, I met him in New Hampshire and he told me we are members of the same club. We stutter," Brayden said.
CBS News

Biden vows to unite Americans and end 'darkness'

 Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt Thursday night as he accepted the Democratic presidential nomination. Contrasting himself with..
USATODAY.com
Biden: 'This is our moment, this is our mission' [Video]

Biden: 'This is our moment, this is our mission'

"Let us begin, you and I together," Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told American voters at the end of the DNC on Thursday, wrapping up four days of virtual fanfare that ended with an outdoor fireworks celebration in Delaware.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published
Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America" [Video]

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America"

Joe Biden, formally accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on the last night of the DNC Thursday, said President Donald Trump has "failed to protect America... that is unforgivable."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:52Published
'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden [Video]

'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden teased out his economic plan in an impassioned speech on the final night of the DNC, saying "together we can and will rebuild our economy."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:10Published

13-year-old speaks at DNC about bond with Biden over stutter

 Brayden Harrington, 13, spoke at the DNC about how he bonded with Joe Biden because they both have a stutter. "He told me that we were members of the same club..
CBS News

Democratic National Convention: Joe Biden vows to unite America, end 'season of darkness'

 Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt on Thursday night, accepting the Democratic presidential nomination that had eluded him over..
New Zealand Herald

Full text: Joe Biden's DNC speech

 "May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here tonight as love and hope and light joined in the battle for the soul of..
CBS News

Democratic National Convention: Howard Chou Announces Colorado's Votes During Virtual Roll Call [Video]

Democratic National Convention: Howard Chou Announces Colorado's Votes During Virtual Roll Call

Former Vice President Joe Biden was set to accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination Thursday night and CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd spoke to a Colorado resident who helped him..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:55Published
Pete Buttigieg On DNC Speech: It Is About The Future [Video]

Pete Buttigieg On DNC Speech: It Is About The Future

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will speak at the Democratic National Convention before Joe Biden accepts nomination.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:47Published
Joe Biden To Formally Accept Democratic Party's Presidential Nomination Tonight [Video]

Joe Biden To Formally Accept Democratic Party's Presidential Nomination Tonight

Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:38Published

Full text and video: Joe Biden's DNC speech

 "May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here tonight as love and hope and light joined in the battle for the soul of...
CBS News

Biden vows "this is a battle we win" in DNC speech

 Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president in a 20-minute speech on Thursday night. He called the election a "battle for the soul of America."...
CBS News

