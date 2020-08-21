|
Joe Biden Accepts Presidential Nomination: Full Transcript
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
In his acceptance speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Mr. Biden vowed to help lead the nation through a ‘season of darkness’ and restore decency to America.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Teen who bonded with Biden over stutter delivers DNC speech"About a few months ago, I met him in New Hampshire and he told me we are members of the same club. We stutter," Brayden said.
CBS News
Biden vows to unite Americans and end 'darkness'Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt Thursday night as he accepted the Democratic presidential nomination. Contrasting himself with..
USATODAY.com
Biden: 'This is our moment, this is our mission'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:24Published
Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America"
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:52Published
'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:10Published
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
13-year-old speaks at DNC about bond with Biden over stutterBrayden Harrington, 13, spoke at the DNC about how he bonded with Joe Biden because they both have a stutter. "He told me that we were members of the same club..
CBS News
Democratic National Convention: Joe Biden vows to unite America, end 'season of darkness'Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt on Thursday night, accepting the Democratic presidential nomination that had eluded him over..
New Zealand Herald
Full text: Joe Biden's DNC speech"May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here tonight as love and hope and light joined in the battle for the soul of..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this