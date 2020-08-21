Global  
 

DNC Highlights: Speeches from Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, and More

NYTimes.com Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
For days, Democrats at the convention cast Joe Biden as a big-tent candidate for a big-tent moment. On Thursday, he made a broad appeal for support.
Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by seven points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

The race begins for Kamala Harris' Senate seat

 If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win in November, California Governor Gavin Newsom will name the person to take her place in the Senate.
CBS News
Analysis: Biden's personal story of loss and recovery could resonate with voters

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:22Published

AP Top Stories August 21 A

 Here's the latest for Friday, August 21st: Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination; Former Democratic candidates speak to virtual convention; California..
USATODAY.com
Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus mocks Donald Trump

Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus starred at the Democrats’ convention as shetook aim at US President Donald Trump. Louis-Dreyfus was the celebrity hostfor the closing night of the convention as Joe Biden accepted the presidentialnomination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Takeaways from the Democratic National Convention

 Many of the most powerful speeches were delivered by everyday Americans.
CBS News

Democratic National Convention: Brayden Harrington says Joe Biden helped him with stutter in 'inspiring' speech

 A boy's speech at the 2020 Democratic Convention has brought viewers to tears and inspired others, as he explained how Joe Biden bonded with him over having a..
New Zealand Herald

Brayden Harrington: Joe Biden and the boy with the stutter

 On the final day of the Democratic National Convention, teenager Brayden Harrington steals the show.
BBC News

DNC 2020: Joe Biden convention speech fact-checked

 Joe Biden made claims about coronavirus and unemployment in his first major speech as the Democratic presidential nominee.
BBC News

Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination and vows to "restore the soul of America"

 Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic presidential nomination during the final night of the Democratic National Convention, delivering a speech where he..
CBS News

Michael Bloomberg Michael Bloomberg American businessman and politician

Bloomberg: Fire Donald Trump

Former NYC mayor and presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg blasted Donald Trump for what he described as his many failures, saying, "I'm not asking you to vote against Donald Trump because he's a bad guy. I'm urging you to vote against him because he's done a bad job."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:20Published

‘He Stiffed Our Party’: Bloomberg Doubts Resurface Before D.N.C. Speech

 Michael Bloomberg’s appearance on the final night of the Democratic convention has reignited questions about his pledge to throw his fortune behind the effort..
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

In Harris, multiracial Americans see themselves

 Kamala Harris' historic nomination for U.S. vice president on the Democratic ticket is challenging multicultural America's emphasis on labels. (Aug. 19)
 
USATODAY.com

Watch the Four Moments That Mattered on the Fourth Night of the D.N.C.

 Two of our correspondents break down highlights from the Democrats’ first virtual convention.
NYTimes.com

AP Analysis: Biden accepts Democratic nomination

 Joe Biden needed an eloquent, clear speech while accepting the Democratic nomination to dispel the criticisms lobbed at him by President Donald Trump, and even..
USATODAY.com

Trump slams Biden in his birthplace ahead of Democratic nomination speech

Trump slams Biden in his birthplace ahead of Democratic nomination speech OLD FORGE, Pa., Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Democratic rival Joe Biden's decades of government service during a visit to the swing...
WorldNews Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Buttigieg praises Biden's early support for marriage equality at DNC

 In his speech at the Democratic National Convention, Pete Buttigieg praised his former rival, Joe Biden, for his early support for marriage equality. "Love makes...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Joe Biden Accepts Nomination for President and Goes After Trump

 Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for President Thursday night, and he framed the election this way ... "I'll be an ally of the light and not the...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Zee NewsWorldNews

