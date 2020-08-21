Global  
 

Trump campaign reacts to DNC, Joe Biden's speech

CBS News Friday, 21 August 2020
It's President Trump's turn to make his case to the American people that he deserves another four years when the Republican National Convention kicks off next week. His Democratic rival Joe Biden laid out his own vision in a speech speech at the DNC last night. Tim Murtaugh, communications director of the Trump campaign, joined CBSN to explain how the president plans to approach the RNC.
The DNC ends with Joe Biden accepting the nomination

The DNC ends with Joe Biden accepting the nomination 01:59

 Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday.

Trump slams Biden as he accepts Democratic nomination

 President Trump took aim at Joe Biden on the final day of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN with that..
Trump asks Supreme Court to let him block Twitter critics

Trump asks Supreme Court to let him block Twitter critics | #TheCube

The White House is asking the Supreme Court to reverse a 2019 ruling which said that the US President could not block users as it is a violation of the First Amendment. View on euronews

Barr says he would be "vehemently opposed" to pardoning Snowden

 President Trump floated the idea of pardoning Edward Snowden in a press conference last week.
Coronavirus tracked: How trust in Boris Johnson compares to Trump and other leaders during pandemic

 New poll shows UK leader scores below Trump and other leaders when it comes to empathy
Political analysts say Joe Biden met the moment on closing night of DNC

 Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president, after a lineup of speakers attested to the former vice president's character and his career. CBS News..
Biden: 'This is our moment, this is our mission'

Biden: 'This is our moment, this is our mission'

"Let us begin, you and I together," Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told American voters at the end of the DNC on Thursday, wrapping up four days of virtual fanfare that ended with an outdoor fireworks celebration in Delaware.

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America"

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America"

Joe Biden, formally accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on the last night of the DNC Thursday, said President Donald Trump has "failed to protect America... that is unforgivable."

'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden

'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden teased out his economic plan in an impassioned speech on the final night of the DNC, saying "together we can and will rebuild our economy."

Final takeaways from the 2020 Democratic National Convention

 The 2020 Democratic National Convention concluded last night with what many are calling the biggest speech of Joe Biden's long political career. CBS News..
Joe Biden battles Donald Trump for the soul of America. Our choice couldn't be clearer.

 There's no question that a lot of Americans believe in Donald Trump's world, but if they could, they'd like to live in Joe Biden's.
Pence says DNC speeches presented "a grim vision for America"

 Pence said speakers at the RNC next week will talk about the administration's "record of results."
Impact of Joe Biden's acceptance speech, Democratic National Convention

 “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about Joe Biden's acceptance speech, Steve Bannon's arrest and the upcoming..
Republicans Gear Up to Renominate Trump

 The Republican National Convention next week will kick off with an in-person roll call on Monday in Charlotte, N.C.
Trump slams McConnell over scheduling of postmaster general hearing

 President Trump is criticizing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for scheduling the postmaster general to testify just days before..
Postmaster general says he supports voting by mail

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a Senate committee hearing he supports voting by mail and noted that he, too, voted by mail for many years. Under questioning..
Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US 'season of darkness'

 WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move an America..
