Trump campaign reacts to DNC, Joe Biden's speech
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
It's President Trump's turn to make his case to the American people that he deserves another four years when the Republican National Convention kicks off next week. His Democratic rival Joe Biden laid out his own vision in a speech speech at the DNC last night. Tim Murtaugh, communications director of the Trump campaign, joined CBSN to explain how the president plans to approach the RNC.
