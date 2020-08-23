|
House approves additional Postal Service funding while Trump threatens veto
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The Democratic-led House of Representatives on Saturday approved an additional $25 billion in funding for the United States Postal Service. The legislation now moves to the Senate, but President Trump has threatened to veto the bill if it passes. Ben Tracy reports.
