Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gulf Coast ordering mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

CBS News Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Marco is barreling toward the Gulf Coast with Tropical Storm Laura not far behind. It could be a historic and devastating one-two punch with both making landfall this week, just days apart and miles from each other. Janet Shamlian reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: 'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes 00:46

 The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event. According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since record-keeping began in 1900. Evacuations are underway in low-lying areas in Louisiana, as residents...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gulf Coast of the United States Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

Gulf Coast braces for a possible double hit of hurricanes as Tropical Storms Marco, Laura grow

 Two powerful storms marching toward the Gulf Coast threaten a historic double-whammy of hurricane landfalls within miles of each other next week.
 
USATODAY.com
Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms [Video]

Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms

Amid the stormy weather of the political landscape, Gulf Coast residents need to pay close attention to the actual weather in the coming days. That's because not one, but two tropical systems could make landfall in the coming days. CNN reports the first system to watch out for is Tropical Storm Laura, which is currently making its way over Puerto Rico. It's expected to move northwest toward Hispaniola and Cuba over the next few days.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Tropical Storm Laura (2008) Tropical Storm Laura (2008) Atlantic tropical storm in 2008


Janet Shamlian Janet Shamlian American journalist

Colleges face financial strain as students defer their fall semester start

 In partnership with USA Today, "CBS This Morning's" School Matters series looks at the challenges facing America's colleges and universities during a pandemic,..
CBS News

Texas twins offer free swimming lessons to children

 As children who have been cooped up indoors seek refuge in the waters this summer, water safety becomes all the more important. That is why twin brothers..
CBS News

State law makes locally-sourced food more accessible than ever for Wyoming residents

 Farmer's markets are known for offering fresh food, often in open-air environments. Janet Shamlian takes a look at one food co-op in Wyoming where it's becoming..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Latest Track Of Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura As They Approach US Gulf Coast [Video]

Latest Track Of Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura As They Approach US Gulf Coast

The two storm systems are expected to hit the U.S. this week, with Texas potentially seeing Laura as a hurricane.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:36Published
A look at the Tropics 8/23/20 [Video]

A look at the Tropics 8/23/20

The latest look at the Tropics.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:56Published
2 Big Storms Set Sights On Gulf Coast [Video]

2 Big Storms Set Sights On Gulf Coast

Multiple states could see hurricane-force conditions. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this

moodycreek

Huskinson4HD32 RT @PRBResCouncil: #Wyoming Food Freedom Act & Downtown Gillette Farmers' Market highlighted in @CBSThisMorning segment https://t.co/wLu6RZ… 6 days ago

PRBResCouncil

PRB Resource Council #Wyoming Food Freedom Act & Downtown Gillette Farmers' Market highlighted in @CBSThisMorning segment… https://t.co/Q9KflPCbTn 6 days ago

peacenicjohnny

john Watch "State law makes locally-sourced food more accessible than ever for Wyoming residents" on YouTube https://t.co/nDPTxu5gNw 1 week ago