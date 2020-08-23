|
Gulf Coast ordering mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura
Hurricane Marco is barreling toward the Gulf Coast with Tropical Storm Laura not far behind. It could be a historic and devastating one-two punch with both making landfall this week, just days apart and miles from each other. Janet Shamlian reports.
