Police shooting of Jacob Blake: Protests erupt, Wisconsin DOJ to investigate

Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday (August 24) evening after Wisconsin police shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene.

Protesters march after Wisconsin police shoot man in back Neighbours confronted officers at the scene of a police shooting in Kenosha,Wisconsin, after a video posted on social media appeared to show a man beingshot in the back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle. The man is inhospital.

Crowds of protesters gathered in Kenosha overnight after a police officer shot a man and seriously injured him during a 'domestic incident,' some of it turning into looting and rioting later in the.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:20 Published 2 hours ago

A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police in the U.S. state of Wisconsin shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 5 hours ago