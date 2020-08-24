|
Police shooting of Jacob Blake: Protests erupt, Wisconsin DOJ to investigate
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Officials in Wisconsin are investigating after a video captured Wisconsin police shooting a Black man multiple times in the back. Here's what we know.
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin, curfew imposed
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published
Wisconsin police shoot Black man multiple times, protests eruptA Black man has been shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a video of the incident shows. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon as..
WorldNews
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot manOfficers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who protested after a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin that also drew a harsh rebuke..
USATODAY.com
Protesters march after Wisconsin police shoot man in back
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29Published
