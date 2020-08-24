Global  
 

Police shooting of Jacob Blake: Protests erupt, Wisconsin DOJ to investigate

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Officials in Wisconsin are investigating after a video captured Wisconsin police shooting a Black man multiple times in the back. Here's what we know.
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
Jacob Blake: Protests, vandalism erupt after Kenosha police officer shoots, seriously injures man

Jacob Blake: Protests, vandalism erupt after Kenosha police officer shoots, seriously injures man 02:54

 Crowds of protesters gathered in Kenosha overnight after a police officer shot a man and seriously injured him during a 'domestic incident.'

A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday (August 24) evening after Wisconsin police shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene.

 A Black man has been shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a video of the incident shows. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon as..
 Officers deployed tear gas early Monday to disperse hundreds of people who protested after a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin that also drew a harsh rebuke..
Neighbours confronted officers at the scene of a police shooting in Kenosha,Wisconsin, after a video posted on social media appeared to show a man beingshot in the back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle. The man is inhospital.

Crowds of protesters gathered in Kenosha overnight after a police officer shot a man and seriously injured him during a 'domestic incident,' some of it turning into looting and rioting later in the..

A Black man was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police in the U.S. state of Wisconsin shot him multiple times causing crowds to gather and demonstrate at the scene.

JAY-Z and officials at his Roc Nation entertainment company have called on a top Wisconsin prosecutor to fire and charge a police officer accused of fatally shooting three people of colour in just five..

