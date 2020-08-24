Roger Goodell wishes he had "listened earlier" to Colin Kaepernick

Veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills says NFL and Roger Goodell need to do a better job of "understanding our issues and then doing something about it."

Roger Goodell had a message for Colin Kaepernick while appearing on Emmanuel Acho's video series "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man."

Roger Goodell Outlines Plans for 2020 NFL Season NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent out a letter to fans addressing the league’s plans for the 2020 season.

"When (Colin) Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem, I had strong feelings," Kelly Stafford said after announcing social-justice donation.

Colin Kaepernick and Doctor Fauci to Be Honoured as ‘Modern-Day Human Rights Defenders’ The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation has announced Doctor Anthony Fauci and Colin Kaepernick as recipients of its 2020 Ripple of Hope Award.

California District Attorneys Urge Roger Goodell To Pull NFL’s Stephon Clark PSA



NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is being urged to pull a public service announcement that talks about the death of Stephon Clark. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:48 Published 3 weeks ago

NFL Cancels Preseason Games Due To COVID-19



NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday that there will be no preseason NFL games. The new mandate comes as every aspect of the sporting world has been affected by the coronavirus. Goodell.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published on July 28, 2020