Roger Goodell Says ‘I Wish We Had Listened Earlier’ to Colin Kaepernick Over Kneeling During Anthem Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expanded on his about-face regarding the NFL’s stance on player protests during the national anthem, saying, “I wish we had listened earlier.”



During an interview on former NFL player Emmanuel Acho’s web series, “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” Goodell was asked if he were to theoretically apologize to Colin Kaepernick — who has been out of the league since his protest began during the 2016 season — what he would say.



“The first thing I’d say is I wish we had listened earlier, Kap, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to,” Goodell responded, adding that they had invited Kaepernick multiple times to speak about his protest. “I wish we had the benefit of that.”



*Also Read:* NFL Admits 'We Were Wrong' About Player Protests - but Doesn't Mention Colin Kaepernick



Goodell’s comments align with statements he put out a few months ago in the midst of the massive nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism following George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer. In June, Goodell formally admitted “we were wrong” on the league’s stance about players kneeling during the national anthem as a way to bring awareness to the issue.



During the conversation with Acho, Goodell added that it bothered him when many opponents, including Donald Trump, condemned the protests as being against the flag itself and the military.



“It is not about the flag. The message here that what are our players are doing is being mischaracterized. These are not people who are unpatriotic. They’re not disloyal. They’re not against our military,” he said. “That misrepresentation of who and what they were doing was the thing that really gnawed at me.”



You can watch the full conversation in the video below.







Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: The National Anthem Protest- PT. 1



NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, & I discuss Colin Kaepernick & the protests during the national anthem that polarized America. pic.twitter.com/PcL02732ys



— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 23, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Fox Sports 'Will Not Include' Thom Brennaman in NFL Schedule Following 'Abhorrent' Slur on Hot Mic



Former NFL Star Brandon Marshall Joins 'First Things First' as FS1 Show Shifts to Panel Format



Kristin Urquiza, Whose Father Died of COVID-19, Skewers Trump in Unflinching DNC Speech (Video) NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expanded on his about-face regarding the NFL’s stance on player protests during the national anthem, saying, “I wish we had listened earlier.”During an interview on former NFL player Emmanuel Acho’s web series, “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” Goodell was asked if he were to theoretically apologize to Colin Kaepernick — who has been out of the league since his protest began during the 2016 season — what he would say.“The first thing I’d say is I wish we had listened earlier, Kap, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to,” Goodell responded, adding that they had invited Kaepernick multiple times to speak about his protest. “I wish we had the benefit of that.”*Also Read:* NFL Admits 'We Were Wrong' About Player Protests - but Doesn't Mention Colin KaepernickGoodell’s comments align with statements he put out a few months ago in the midst of the massive nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism following George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer. In June, Goodell formally admitted “we were wrong” on the league’s stance about players kneeling during the national anthem as a way to bring awareness to the issue.During the conversation with Acho, Goodell added that it bothered him when many opponents, including Donald Trump, condemned the protests as being against the flag itself and the military.“It is not about the flag. The message here that what are our players are doing is being mischaracterized. These are not people who are unpatriotic. They’re not disloyal. They’re not against our military,” he said. “That misrepresentation of who and what they were doing was the thing that really gnawed at me.”You can watch the full conversation in the video below.Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: The National Anthem Protest- PT. 1NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, & I discuss Colin Kaepernick & the protests during the national anthem that polarized America. pic.twitter.com/PcL02732ys— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 23, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Fox Sports 'Will Not Include' Thom Brennaman in NFL Schedule Following 'Abhorrent' Slur on Hot MicFormer NFL Star Brandon Marshall Joins 'First Things First' as FS1 Show Shifts to Panel FormatKristin Urquiza, Whose Father Died of COVID-19, Skewers Trump in Unflinching DNC Speech (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Emmanuel Acho speaks on his sit-down meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell



LaVar Arrington joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to discuss Acho's sit-down meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell from his show 'Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.' Hear what.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:23 Published 30 minutes ago California District Attorneys Urge Roger Goodell To Pull NFL’s Stephon Clark PSA



NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is being urged to pull a public service announcement that talks about the death of Stephon Clark. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:48 Published 3 weeks ago Roger Goodell Outlines Plans for 2020 NFL Season



NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent out a letter to fans addressing the league’s plans for the 2020 season. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published on July 29, 2020

Tweets about this

