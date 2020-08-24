Global  
 

Jerry Falwell Jr. says he was depressed after wife had affair, man blackmailed family

Christian Post Monday, 24 August 2020
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., who is currently on an “indefinite leave of absence,” revealed Sunday that he had been depressed after his wife, Rebecca, had an affair with a young man who then blackmailed his family.
 A business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relationship involving the evangelical leader and his wife.

