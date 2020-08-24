Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Powerpuff Girls’ Live-Action Sequel Series in Development at The CW

The Wrap Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
‘Powerpuff Girls’ Live-Action Sequel Series in Development at The CWThe CW is dabbling in sugar, spice, and everything nice with a live-action “Powerpuff Girls” sequel series in development.

From Warner Bros. Television, the new version of the beloved Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken is described as following heroines Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?”

Greg Berlanti executive produces for his Berlanti Productions with Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Heather Regnier writes and executive produces, as does Diablo Cody for Vita Vera Films.

*Also Read:* Latest Jim Carrey Cartoon Depicts Trump Supporter on Ventilator

“The Powerpuff Girls” animated series originally premiered in 1998 and ran until 2005. It followed three main superheroines — Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup — who were accidentally given superpowers when their father, Professor Utonium, accidentally added the ingredient Chemical X to the potion containing “sugar, spice and everything nice” that he used to make the girls in his laboratory, as the show’s theme song explains. The result was the Powerpuff Girls, who, using their “ultra-super powers,”  dedicated their lives to “fighting crime and the forces of evil” in the city of Townsville.

Throughout the original series, the three sisters routinely fought villains such as Mojo Jojo, Him, Fuzzy Lumpkins, The Gangreen Gang, The Amoeba Boys, The Rowdy Ruff Boys, and Princess Morbucks.

“The Powerpuff Girls” was originally produced by Hanna-Barbera Production for its first four seasons and switched to Cartoon Network Studios for its final two, making it the very last cartoon ever produced by Hanna-Barbera before the studio closed.

In 2016, the series was rebooted into a new, updated animated series with the same name and characters but different voice actors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tara Strong (Powerpuff Girls) Improvises 10 New Cartoon Voices [Video]

Tara Strong (Powerpuff Girls) Improvises 10 New Cartoon Voices

Voice actor Tara Strong tries her hand at improvising the voices of 10 random cartoon characters that she has never seen before. Using a similar technique she used for Bubbles (The Powerpuff Girls),..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 07:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Live Action 'The Powerpuff Girls' Show In The Works at The CW!

 The Powerpuff Girls are growing up! It was just announced that the popular Cartoon Network series is getting the live action treatment at The CW, according to...
Just Jared Jr

The CW Eyeing A Live Action Series Based on 'The Powerpuff Girls'

 The CW is developing a live-action Powerpuff Girls series, according to Variety. The show, based on the classic Cartoon Network series, would center back on...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

mekiyahnicole

black women stan RT @Rosiehoya: No one and I mean absolutely no one has watched the powerpuff girls and thought "hmmm it would be even better as a live acti… 2 seconds ago

DoubleBarrelBF

Lewis 🏃‍♂️ 🦖 RT @blvze97: Buttercup in the gritty live-action reboot of The Powerpuff Girls https://t.co/99DS494wxK 3 seconds ago

GaIateaa__X

eric RT @LetItMelo: Live action Powerpuff Girls sounds like it kinda misses the point of hyperstylized homages to cartoons, comics, and anime, t… 12 seconds ago

yunqkth

jude RT @Variety: ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Live-Action Series in Development at CW https://t.co/G7psEMwS7q 15 seconds ago

FuckTelmex

FuckTelmex RT @RebelTaxi: [Crummy new vid] Powerpuff Girls are getting a Live Action CW Series. plz share https://t.co/NE2Y9E2YzU https://t.co/BjX2… 17 seconds ago

rossprouse4

Ross💫|| torombola RT @azalben: An adult, live-action Powerpuff Girls already exists on The CW. It’s called Riverdale. https://t.co/WbrUJyLRsC 18 seconds ago

likeabun

𝕊𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕒 𝕊𝕒𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕥𝕠𝕟 ⚡ RT @Variety: #ThePowerpuffGirls live-action reimagining from Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier will center on the titular superheroes as disi… 19 seconds ago

BrendanPoepple5

Brendan Poepplein (#BlackLivesMatter) RT @TooniestJaz: Turning the Powerpuff Girls into dark and edgy live-action garbage is NOT going to work. Whoever thought this was a good i… 20 seconds ago