What to expect from the 2020 Republican National Convention

CBS News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The 2020 Republican National Convention got underway Monday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina. Unlike last week's Democratic National Convention, all 336 Republican delegates have been invited for an in-person roll call despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN with a look at what to expect.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Republican National Convention begins tonight

Republican National Convention begins tonight 02:05

 The Republican national convention is set to get underway tonight, with a mix of virtual and in person content.

GOP formally nominates Trump for reelection on first day of Republican National Convention

 President Trump made a surprise appearance at the Republican National Convention on Monday, as party members formally nominated him in a roll call on the opening..
CBS News

How to watch the Republican National Convention

 Photo by Travis Dove-Pool/Getty Images

The Republican National Convention officially kicked off Monday at the Charlotte Convention Center in..
The Verge

Pence makes an appearance at the RNC

 Vice President Mike Pence takes to the stage at the Republican National Convention in North Carolina, urging voters to "Make America great again, again." (Aug...
USATODAY.com

Trump accepts nomination at RNC convention

 The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically..
USATODAY.com

Trump formally nominated for 2nd term as GOP convention begins

 CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP..
WorldNews

How to watch night 1 of the Republican National Convention

 The first night of programming for the Republican National Convention will kick off Monday night — though some convention business will take place earlier in..
WorldNews

GOP formally nominates Trump for reelection on first day of RNC

 The delegates cast their votes during a roll call vote from Charlotte, North Carolina.
CBS News

Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination and Vows to Serve 'all Americans' [Video]

Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination and Vows to Serve 'all Americans'

Delivered to the camera with no audience, the speech capped off the Democratic National convention.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

DNC panelist speaks out about firearm suicide

 DNC panelist Khary Penebaker joins CBSN to discuss his appearance at the Democratic National Convention and his firsthand advice for people struggling with..
CBS News

Fact check: DNC didn't leave out 'under God' from the Pledge of Allegiance

 Two meetings of Democrats did not recite the phrase "under God" when saying the pledge. It's partly false to say DNC omitted or took out the clause.
USATODAY.com

Poll: Trump faces pessimism as GOP convention opens

 Washington – President Donald Trump is promising to outline an optimistic vision for America at this week’s Republican convention. But he’ll be speaking to..
WorldNews

Republican National Convention kicks off Monday [Video]

Republican National Convention kicks off Monday

The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday and our Vince Vitrano spoke with Chris Walker about what to expect.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:44Published
President Trump Officially Renominated [Video]

President Trump Officially Renominated

President Donald Trump has been formally nominated for reelection by the Republican National Party.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:17Published
Kimberly Klacik To Speak At Republican National Convention Monday [Video]

Kimberly Klacik To Speak At Republican National Convention Monday

Kim Klacik, the Republican running for Maryland's 7th Congressional District, will speak during the first night of the Republican National Convention, according to a Trump campaign announcement Sunday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:13Published

How to Watch Fox News’ Coverage of the Republican National Convention Live Online

How to Watch Fox News’ Coverage of the Republican National Convention Live Online Last week we got the Democratic National Convention, and that means it’s time for the Republican National Convention this week. Donald Trump will once again be...
The Wrap Also reported by •The VergeWorldNewsCBC.caCBS NewsUSATODAY.com

NBC News’ Chuck Todd: ‘Maybe a Sentence’ of Trump’s RNC Speech on Mail-in Voting Was Truthful (Video)

NBC News’ Chuck Todd: ‘Maybe a Sentence’ of Trump’s RNC Speech on Mail-in Voting Was Truthful (Video) NBC News’ Chuck Todd said Monday that if MSNBC were to air only the factual parts of President Donald Trump’s opening speech at Republican National...
The Wrap

Republican convention expected to portray Biden as 'captive to the radical left' as it energizes base

 The GOP convention, which follows the nomination of Joe Biden last week as the Democratic presidential candidate, is expected to include casualties of 'cancel...
CBC.ca


