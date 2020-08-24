|
What to expect from the 2020 Republican National Convention
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The 2020 Republican National Convention got underway Monday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina. Unlike last week's Democratic National Convention, all 336 Republican delegates have been invited for an in-person roll call despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN with a look at what to expect.
