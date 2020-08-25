|
Nikki Haley says at RNC that the Trump administration "put America first"
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, one of the few members of the Trump administration to speak at the Republican National Convention, endorsed President Trump and repeatedly referenced American values during her speech. "America isn't perfect. But the principles we hold dear are perfect," she said. Watch her speech.
