Nikki Haley says at RNC that the Trump administration "put America first"

CBS News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, one of the few members of the Trump administration to speak at the Republican National Convention, endorsed President Trump and repeatedly referenced American values during her speech. "America isn't perfect. But the principles we hold dear are perfect," she said. Watch her speech.
News video: Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country'

Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country' 02:46

 The daughter of Indian immigrants, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said the topic of racism in America is "personal" for her, as she pledged her support for President Donald Trump at the RNC on Monday.

Nikki Haley calls out Democrats' 'cancel culture', defends Pres. Trump

 Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the UN, praises the efforts of President Trump while being critical of former Vice President Joe Biden.
How to Watch the Republican National Convention

 Speakers on Night 1 include Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and Donald Trump Jr., as well as President Trump, who is expected to appear four nights in a row.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Delivers Bizarre Speech at RNC in Support of Trump

 To paraphrase George W. Bush after hearing Donald Trump's Inauguration speech, Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech at the RNC was some crazy s***! Guilfoyle's delivery..
Trump interviews freed hostages in RNC video

 President Donald Trump appeared at the opening night of the Republican National Convention in a taped video with six former hostages freed during the Trump..
Donald Trump Jr. blasts 'rioting, looting and vandalism,' Tim Scott offers optimistic speech on race: Takeaways from the RNC

 Sen. Tim Scott, the GOP's sole Black senator, spoke of race and the American dream, saying his family went from "Cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.
Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp' [Video]

Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp'

In his address at the RNC on Monday, Donald Trump Jr. slammed his father's Democratic challenger as being a member of the "swamp" and said he wants people to learn from history, “not erase it" by tearing down monuments.

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

 TEHRAN: said Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UN's atomic watchdog agency to has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called..
Coronavirus pandemic: Masks should be worn from the age of 12 - WHO

 The UN health body says there is some evidence teenagers can infect others in the same way as adults.
RNC speaker: Dems want Blacks in mental plantation

 A Democratic representative in the Georgia state legislature told black voters at the Republican National Convention Monday night that the Democratic party..
St. Louis couple famous for pointing guns at protesters speak at RNC

 Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, addressed Republicans at the RNC. "Make no..
