People Want to Know Why Don Jr. Looked Like That at the RNC
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
It’s been an eventful first evening, and it may have reached its pinnacle midway through the 10 p.m. ET hour when Donald Trump Jr took the virtual stage to deliver a speech about how great his dad, Donald Trump, is.
But a lot of folks on the internet quickly pointed out that something looked a bit off about Don Jr. And the subject of why he looked like that while delivering this speech became a major topic on social media.
what is going on here pic.twitter.com/KxZSlmcbrs
– Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 25, 2020
Oh god his eyes are watery and his nose is stuffed already pic.twitter.com/v8U1gQHqj6
– Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 25, 2020
i cant tell if don jr is on too much adderall or not enough adderall
– Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 25, 2020
CLEAR EYES FULL HEARTS, BABY pic.twitter.com/G95NKXhSSc
– Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 25, 2020
Don Jr. looks like he just finished doing a line of cocaine with Matt Gaetz.
– Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 25, 2020
pic.twitter.com/3ZbzhklOgh
– Ross Keith (@r_keith_) August 25, 2020
Look at Don Jr.’s eyes — does he have seasonal allergies to cocaine? pic.twitter.com/JbmKf4o02G
– Alex Grossman (@alexdgrossman) August 25, 2020
It was the culmination of a wild night that included a very colorful speech from Don Jr’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle’s speech, which was, to put it mildly, quite forceful, gave us the other big viral moment of the first evening of the RNC. You can watch that here.
