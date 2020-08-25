Global  
 

Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
In her speech night one at the Republican National Convention Monday, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley insisted the U.S. is "not a racist country," and said political correctness and cancel culture "are dangerous and just plain wrong." (Aug. 24)
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
 The daughter of Indian immigrants, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said the topic of racism in America is "personal" for her, as she pledged her support for President Donald Trump at the RNC on Monday.

Nikki Haley calls out Democrats' 'cancel culture', defends Pres. Trump

 Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the UN, praises the efforts of President Trump while being critical of former Vice President Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Nikki Haley says at RNC that the Trump administration "put America first"

 Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, one of the few members of the Trump administration to speak at the Republican National Convention, endorsed..
CBS News

How to Watch the Republican National Convention

 Speakers on Night 1 include Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and Donald Trump Jr., as well as President Trump, who is expected to appear four nights in a row.
NYTimes.com

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

 TEHRAN: said Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UN's atomic watchdog agency to has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called..
WorldNews

Sen. Scott tells ‘cotton to Congress’ story at RNC [Video]

Sen. Scott tells ‘cotton to Congress’ story at RNC

Speaking at the RNC, Senator Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, said his family went from "cotton to Congress" in one lifetime.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Text: Haley, Scott close out first night of Republican National Convention

 The two South Carolina Republicans painted President Trump as the candidate who will keep the American dream alive.
CBS News

Trump Jr.: it's church, work, school vs. rioting

 Donald Trump Jr. ridiculed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech to the Republican National Convention and painted Biden..
USATODAY.com

RNC speaker: Dems want Blacks in mental plantation

 A Democratic representative in the Georgia state legislature told black voters at the Republican National Convention Monday night that the Democratic party..
USATODAY.com

