Nikki Haley: 'America is not a racist country'
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
In her speech night one at the Republican National Convention Monday, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley insisted the U.S. is "not a racist country," and said political correctness and cancel culture "are dangerous and just plain wrong." (Aug. 24)
