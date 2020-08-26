Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dozens of people arrested amid Louisville Breonna Taylor protests

CBS News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
At least 68 people were arrested in Louisville, Kentucky after large crowds of protesters took to the streets Tuesday, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Demonstrators carrying signs like "convict police" marched to the Louisville Metro Police Training Academy. Several people were detained by police after authorities say they sat down in the road to block traffic. Taylor, an aspiring nurse, was shot and killed by Louisville police in March.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato Asks Fans To Join Fight For Breonna Taylor [Video]

Demi Lovato Asks Fans To Join Fight For Breonna Taylor

Demi Lovato has encouraged her fans to celebrate her birthday by joining her in calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. The singer tweeted; "I'm so lucky to be here today and to have made it to my..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint In Her Hometown [Video]

Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint In Her Hometown

A billboard calling for action in the killing of Breonna Taylor was vandalized. Red paint was put on her forehead in a small circle on the billboard in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Oprah..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time [Video]

Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with Breonna Taylor's family for the first time. This happened on Wednesday, more than 150 days after Louisville Police killed Taylor in her..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this