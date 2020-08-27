Global  
 

Minneapolis Homicide Suspect’s Suicide Spurs New Round of Protests, Police Say

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Minnesota’s governor said the State Patrol was headed to the city to help restore order, and the mayor ordered an immediate curfew.
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Minneapolis homicide suspect reportedly commits suicide, as angry crowd suspects police shooting and riots

Minneapolis homicide suspect reportedly commits suicide, as angry crowd suspects police shooting and riots 00:53

 A homicide suspect reportedly took his own life near Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis on Wednesday, August 26, according to local police. In the aftermath of the suicide, people gathered around the scene and rumors spread on social media that the man was shot by police. To refute social media...

