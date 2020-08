Louisiana resident drives through roads of buildings wrecked by Hurricane Laura



Louisiana residents woke up to scenes of destruction after Hurricane Laura battered the state in the early hours of Thursday, August 27. Footage filmed by @CarterBentley57 shows the streets in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:44 Published 1 hour ago

Louisiana resident documents damage caused by Hurricane Laura



A resident in Sulphur, Louisiana documented the damage on her home and garage caused by Hurricane Laura on August 27. Heather Abshire circled around her house assessing the damage caused by the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:51 Published 1 hour ago