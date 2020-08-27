Clarence Henderson blasts Black Lives Matter as 'Marxists' who want to ‘tear down fabric of America’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires



U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear tires, accusing North America's largest tire maker of "playing politics" by forbidding workers from donning his "Make America.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:07 Published 1 week ago 'Just the beginning': voices from the Black Lives Matter protest in London.



Thousands of protesters gathered outside the US embassy in London on Sunday to show solidarity with demonstrators in America, where protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 02:09 Published 3 weeks ago Families are having regular conversations about Black Lives Matter, police brutality, racism, white privilege and more



Nearly seven in 10 American parents believe that talking to their kids about politics is more difficult today than it was for their parents, according to new research. Eighty percent of the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this