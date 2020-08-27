Clarence Henderson blasts Black Lives Matter as 'Marxists' who want to ‘tear down fabric of America’
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () The Black Lives Matter organization "is not a civil rights movement," civil rights pioneer Clarence Henderson told Fox Business Network's “Making Money with Charles Payne” Thursday, adding that the group is made up of "Marxists."
