|
|
|
Dorothy Height and the unsung women of the March on Washington
Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
History remembers the great men who spoke – but without these women it might never have been possible.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The women behind the 1963 March on Washington
Philip Randolph conceived the March on Washington with help from a group of men in the Civil Rights Movement known as the Big Six. But on that day, another group..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|