Dorothy Height and the unsung women of the March on Washington

CBS News Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
History remembers the great men who spoke – but without these women it might never have been possible.
Dorothy Height Dorothy Height American activist (1912-2010)

The women behind the 1963 March on Washington

 Philip Randolph conceived the March on Washington with help from a group of men in the Civil Rights Movement known as the Big Six. But on that day, another group..
CBS News

