The Portland shooting amplified tensions in the presidential race.
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
A fatal shooting after clashes in Portland came on the heels of the shooting deaths of two people during confrontations in Kenosha, Wis., earlier in the week.
How to feed a protestA volunteer watches protesters from a mutual aid van on August 14, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. | Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Amid police..
The Verge
The advantages of looking like a white dad at protestsProtesters hold their hands in the air during a Black Lives Matter protest in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 20, 2020 in Portland, Oregon...
The Verge
State police return to Portland after protest shooting; Trump plans to visit KenoshaOregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a plan to curb violence in Portland following a fatal shooting and clashes between Trump supporters and protesters.
USATODAY.com
USATODAY.com
Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests
Trump to visit Kenosha amid protests over Jacob Blake shootingPresident Trump is threatening a federal crackdown on demonstrators in cities across the U.S. as tensions rise over racial injustice. Tomorrow, the president..
CBS News
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asks Donald Trump to 'reconsider' planned visit to KenoshaPresident Trump plans to meet with law enforcement and survey damage from unrest after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. ..
WorldNews
Nationwide protests follow Jacob Blake shooting in KenoshaPresident Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. His expected visit comes amid nationwide demonstrations..
CBS News
Official fired over posts about Kenosha shooting suspectOne of the memes reposted by Arthur "Mac" Love IV called Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people, "a good person."
CBS News
