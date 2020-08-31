Global  
 

The Portland shooting amplified tensions in the presidential race.

NYTimes.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
A fatal shooting after clashes in Portland came on the heels of the shooting deaths of two people during confrontations in Kenosha, Wis., earlier in the week.
News video: DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting

DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting 02:01

 [NFA] Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday blamed on local leaders for a surge in violence in Portland and called for a crackdown. Gavino Garay has more.

How to feed a protest

 A volunteer watches protesters from a mutual aid van on August 14, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. | Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Amid police..
The advantages of looking like a white dad at protests

 Protesters hold their hands in the air during a Black Lives Matter protest in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 20, 2020 in Portland, Oregon...
State police return to Portland after protest shooting; Trump plans to visit Kenosha

 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a plan to curb violence in Portland following a fatal shooting and clashes between Trump supporters and protesters.
Portland protest shooting: Oregon State Police returning; what is Patriot Prayer; Trump Kenosha visit

 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a plan to curb violence in Portland following a fatal shooting and clashes between Trump supporters and protesters.
 
Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests [Video]

Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests

[NFA] Democratic officials, including Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, accuse Donald Trump of fanning the flames of violence as the president plans to visit a city roiled by protests. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Trump to visit Kenosha amid protests over Jacob Blake shooting

 President Trump is threatening a federal crackdown on demonstrators in cities across the U.S. as tensions rise over racial injustice. Tomorrow, the president..
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asks Donald Trump to 'reconsider' planned visit to Kenosha

 President Trump plans to meet with law enforcement and survey damage from unrest after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.        ..
Nationwide protests follow Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha

 President Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. His expected visit comes amid nationwide demonstrations..
Official fired over posts about Kenosha shooting suspect

 One of the memes reposted by Arthur "Mac" Love IV called Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people, "a good person."
Nationwide protests follow Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha

 President Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. His expected visit comes amid nationwide demonstrations...
Mark Zuckerberg says Kenosha Guard rulings were ‘an operational mistake’

Mark Zuckerberg says Kenosha Guard rulings were ‘an operational mistake’ In a companywide meeting on Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg addressed the recent shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, both in a seven-minute public address and in a heated...
'They keep pushing it downstream': Father of man killed by Kenosha police in 2004 reveals anger at Jacob Blake shooting

 Kenosha prepares for another night of protests in the wake of Mr Blake's shooting
