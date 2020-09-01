Frontier Airlines criticized after reportedly telling air marshal to remove flag face mask
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Frontier Airlines is facing criticism from a top police officer organization and Republican Rep. Doug Collins after they were accused of prohibiting a federal air marshal from boarding a flight in Atlanta due to his face covering, which featured an American flag.
