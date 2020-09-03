Queen Elizabeth calls emergency royal family meeting to discuss "Megxit" controversy

Prince William hosts outdoor FA Cup final viewing



Prince William, Duke of Cambridge has hosted an outdoor FA Cup final viewing in Sandringham today. He discussed the "Head's Up" campaign, which promotes open discussion about mental health through the vehicle of football, and how plans for the campaign had been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:04