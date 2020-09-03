Global  
 

Queen Elizabeth calls emergency royal family meeting to discuss "Megxit" controversy

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth and Princes Charles, William and Harry all gathered at Sandringham Monday to discuss Harry and Meghan's surprise decision last week to step back from their senior royal duties. CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins CBSN with the latest from the estate where the future of royal family is being discussed.
Elizabeth II Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

Megxit Megxit announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan in January 2020

Sandringham House Sandringham House Country house in Norfolk, England, private home of Queen Elizabeth II

Charlie D'Agata Charlie D'Agata

