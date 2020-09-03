|
Queen Elizabeth calls emergency royal family meeting to discuss "Megxit" controversy
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth and Princes Charles, William and Harry all gathered at Sandringham Monday to discuss Harry and Meghan's surprise decision last week to step back from their senior royal duties. CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins CBSN with the latest from the estate where the future of royal family is being discussed.
