Pelosi claims she was "set up" by hair salon owner
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims she was "set up," in her words, by a hair salon in San Francisco. Pelosi is responding to the release of a video in which she is getting her hair done Monday without wearing a mask. The city's pandemic orders do not allow hair salons to open indoors.
