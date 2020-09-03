Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi claims she was "set up" by hair salon owner

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims she was "set up," in her words, by a hair salon in San Francisco. Pelosi is responding to the release of a video in which she is getting her hair done Monday without wearing a mask. The city's pandemic orders do not allow hair salons to open indoors.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Pelosi's Hair Appointment Violates COVID Restrictions

Pelosi's Hair Appointment Violates COVID Restrictions 00:37

 On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair styled inside a San Francisco hair salon. CNN reports that this visit was a violation of the city's Covid-19 safety regulations that enraged the salon's owner. The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, was angry that Pelosi had broken the rules requiring...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Nancy Pelosi says she was ‘set up’ in hairdressers face covering row

 Nancy Pelosi has claimed to have been “set up”, after she was photographed in a San Francisco hair salon without a face covering, breaking the city’s..
WorldNews
Pelosi defends salon visit, says she was 'set up' [Video]

Pelosi defends salon visit, says she was 'set up'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on criticism Wednesday that she flouted local health regulations by getting her hair done at a San Francisco salon, arguing she was "set up."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says hair salon should apologise for 'set-up' visit

 A testy Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday (US time) she takes responsibility for trusting the word of a San Francisco hair salon that it was OK to come in for a..
New Zealand Herald

Nancy Pelosi calls for apology from San Francisco salon for hair appointment 'setup'

 Pelosi was seen on security camera footage in a San Francisco hair salon on Monday, despite coronavirus restrictions.
USATODAY.com

San Francisco San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US


Related videos from verified sources

Pelosi Calls For Apology From Salon, Claims Visit Was 'Set Up' [Video]

Pelosi Calls For Apology From Salon, Claims Visit Was 'Set Up'

Kenny Choi reports on Speaker Nancy Pelosi address controversial visit to San Francisco salon (9-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:40Published
Nancy Pelosi says hair salon visit was 'a setup' [Video]

Nancy Pelosi says hair salon visit was 'a setup'

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her visit to a local hair salon was "a setup".

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:38Published
Pelosi Gives Trump Massive Re-Election Gift [Video]

Pelosi Gives Trump Massive Re-Election Gift

Nancy Pelosi has made a blunder so significant that even her staunchest allies are reeling. The mistake is so huge CNN said it's a re-election gift for Donald Trump. In security footage obtained by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi's stylist says salon owner set up speaker 'for her own vain aspirations'

 Nancy Pelosi's hair stylist released a statement backing up her claims that the House Speaker was setup by the San Francisco salon where she was caught on camera...
SFGate

Pelosi Stylist's Lawyer: Shop Owner 'Furthering a Setup'

 An attorney for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hair stylist says Erica Kious, the owner of the San Francisco salon the congresswoman visited earlier this week, is...
Newsmax Also reported by •Business InsiderFOXNews.com

Pelosi used shuttered San Francisco hair salon for blow-out, owner calls it 'slap in the face'

 EXCLUSIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited a San Francisco hair salon Monday afternoon for a wash and blow-out, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

maquilino4truth

Truth Nancy Pelosi calls for apology from San Francisco salon for hair appointment 'setup' https://t.co/NgyDP8BDCU 2 minutes ago

S_Maggie_Nic

Lyn Black Nancy Pelosi calls for apology from San Francisco salon for hair appointment 'setup' https://t.co/v2kaTpeKVU 2 minutes ago

autoneuroticZEE

Underachiever Nancy Pelosi calls for apology . We are sorry you are such a traitorous seditious Demoncrat. https://t.co/v4u0eijRcp 40 minutes ago

CathyW72390860

Cathy W Nancy Pelosi calls for apology from San Francisco salon for hair appointment 'setup' https://t.co/slFtiM22aI 49 minutes ago

gumboqueen3030

CeCeResistance RT @SFGate: Nancy Pelosi calls SF hair salon visit 'a set up,' says salon owes her an apology https://t.co/GumLUCoTNa https://t.co/rCxfeiF8… 57 minutes ago

LesPhillips17

Phillips6d6 Nancy Pelosi calls for apology from San Francisco salon for hair appointment 'setup' https://t.co/zp9N2oMPfg .....P… https://t.co/HffgJiJgZI 1 hour ago

FzyWzyHadNoHair

Bobbie Ann Chan Nancy Pelosi calls for apology from San Francisco salon for hair appointment 'setup' https://t.co/OUXANlTtq6 Seriou… https://t.co/mMwIq96tG4 1 hour ago

brandon2590

Brandon Williams RT @KoosCarolyn: Nancy Pelosi calls for apology from San Francisco salon for hair appointment 'setup' https://t.co/8pcdbe3bZd Pelosi is a g… 1 hour ago