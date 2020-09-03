|
Saudi woman granted asylum in Canada hopes her story will inspire others
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
A Saudi woman is speaking out after being granted asylum in Canada. Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun gained international attention after barricading herself in a hotel in Thailand while pleading for asylum on social media. She said her family in Saudi Arabia had abused her after she renounced Islam and that they would kill her if she returned home. CBS News' Gwen Baumgardner has more.
Rahaf Mohammed citizen of Saudi Arabia who fled the country in fear of her life
Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia
