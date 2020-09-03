Global  
 

Saudi woman granted asylum in Canada hopes her story will inspire others

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
A Saudi woman is speaking out after being granted asylum in Canada. Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun gained international attention after barricading herself in a hotel in Thailand while pleading for asylum on social media. She said her family in Saudi Arabia had abused her after she renounced Islam and that they would kill her if she returned home. CBS News' Gwen Baumgardner has more.
Saudi Arabia will always be Pakistan's friend, says PM Imran

 Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Saudi Arabia would always be a friend of Pakistan despite the government's recent criticism of the Organisation..
9/18: CBSN AM

 Mike Pompeo travels to Saudi Arabia; SpaceX tests "Starhopper" rocket
Pakistan's house of cards may be failing, with Gulf states openly moving closer to India

 The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, went haywire last month when Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi openly rebuked the kingdom for..
Saudi king sacks defence officials

 A number of Saudi officials, including two members of the royal family, have been sacked.A royal decree said Saudi King Salman had relieved Prince Fahad bin..
