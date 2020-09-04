Global  
 

Trump Hails 'Major Breakthrough' as Serbia, Kosovo Normalize Economic Ties

Newsmax Friday, 4 September 2020
Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to normalize economic ties, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, hailing what he called a "major breakthrough" that would help the two Balkan countries prosper after decades of war and failed negotiations.Both countries - part of the...
