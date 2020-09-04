Trump Hails 'Major Breakthrough' as Serbia, Kosovo Normalize Economic Ties Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to normalize economic ties, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, hailing what he called a "major breakthrough" that would help the two Balkan countries prosper after decades of war and failed negotiations.Both countries - part of the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president



President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the US ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House, called him a cherished.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published on July 9, 2020

Tweets about this

