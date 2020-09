You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nathan MacKinnon tallies twice in the 2nd period



Nathan MacKinnon scores on two one-timers from Mikko Rantanen in the 2nd period, helping the Avalanche win Game 5 Credit: NHL Duration: 02:07 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Nathan MacKinnon ties Bobby Orr, Mark Messier with second-longest points streak to begin playoffs NHL playoffs scoring leader Nathan MacKinnon keeps rolling. The Avalanche's star center had two points, including a game-clinching empty-net goal, in Game 6 on...

Denver Post 2 days ago





Tweets about this